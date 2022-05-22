Michael Overall: How the Skyride helped Tulsa remain the Oil Capital of the World a little while longer

Calling them together in 1954, Gifford Parker shocked his three grown children by telling them he was selling the family business, one of the world’s largest drilling companies, which he had started in Tulsa 20 years earlier.

He was only 57 years old and in good health. No one expected Parker to retire so soon.

But there was a son missing from the family meeting that day. Gifford Jr. had died in a car crash in early December 1941, when the 20-year-old college student was driving back to school in Austin, Texas.

His father never really got over it and virtually disappeared from public life for a few years.

“He never would go back in the church” where the funeral had been held, according to an oral history from the Voices of Oklahoma.

Now the business tycoon wanted to spend time hunting, fishing and working for his favorite cause, the Tulsa State Fair.

His younger son, then 31-year-old Robert, bought Parker Drilling from him and led the company to even greater success. Parker Sr., meanwhile, became president of the Fair Board and set out to safeguard Tulsa’s status as the Oil Capital of the World.

The city’s reputation came not only from the sheer number of local oil companies but from hosting the semi-annual International Petroleum Exposition, which attracted tens of thousands of people from around the world.

The Expo was held every few years — the intervals varied — in facilities rented from the Tulsa State Fairgrounds. And the rest of the time, the Expo grounds remained pretty much a ghost town, according to the archives of the Tulsa World. After World War II, the Fair Board found it increasingly difficult to justify the expense of maintaining facilities that were used so infrequently, and there was talk of moving the Expo to Houston.

Parker wasn’t going to let that happen. By 1960, he had negotiated a new lease to let the Tulsa State Fair and the International Petroleum Expo share the same facilities. But that still wasn’t going to be cost-effective unless he could make the fairgrounds more useful year-round.

Together with Clarence Lester, a longtime general manager at the fairgrounds, Parker devised a plan to tear down several Expo buildings and replace them all with one gigantic venue that could be used for all kinds of events, from car shows to concerts. When it opened in 1966, the Expo Building had the biggest roof ever constructed, covering an area the size of eight football fields.

On one side of the new building stood the famous Golden Driller. On the other: the Tulsa Skyride.

A similar attraction had caused a sensation when it debuted in 1956 at Disneyland, where it was known as the “The Skyway” and was said to be Walt Disney’s favorite ride. Six Flags Over Texas called its version “The Astrolift” when the amusement park opened in 1961.

Tulsa borrowed the “Skyride” name from the New York World’s Fair.

Attached to cables like a ski lift and spaced 12 seconds apart, small gondolas swung gently in the breeze as they took passengers 85 feet into the air while traveling 1,730 feet across the fairgrounds.

Parker himself took the first ride on Sept. 14, 1965.

Of course, it became a regular part of subsequent State Fairs and Petroleum Expos. But at the time, media reports emphasized the Skyride’s day-to-day practicality. It could be used during smaller events, such as baseball games and stock car rallies, to move crowds to and from parking areas, they said.

Along with the new Expo Building, the Skyride was supposed to help the fairgrounds stay busy year-round.

Now, ironically, Expo Square officials are threatening to tear down the Skyride because they can’t justify the maintenance costs for something people use only 11 days of the year, during the fair.

The ride hasn’t been open since 2019. And it will likely to go up for sale in a Tulsa County surplus auction “in the near future,” officials said earlier this month.

If a new owner presents a financially viable plan for operating the ride at the fairgrounds, Expo Square will consider it. Otherwise, it seems almost certain to come down.

Parker Sr. died a few years after the Skyride was built. The last International Petroleum Expo was held in 1979. And Parker Drilling moved to Houston in 2001.

Tulsa hasn’t been the Oil Capital of the World for a long time. But it might have lost that title even sooner without the Skyride’s help.

