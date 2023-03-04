At age 72, and nine years into retirement, Lola Pennington surprised Tulsa by showing up again behind the counter at the family business.

She and her husband, Archie, started the city’s favorite drive-in restaurant in 1951, when the location near 41st Street and Peoria Drive was still “on the edge of town.” But Pennington’s, with its famous shrimp baskets and black-bottom pie, reached iconic status as a hangout for generations of Tulsa teenagers.

By the summer of 1983, however, business had declined by 50%. And the Pennington family canceled a lease agreement to take direct control of the drive-in again, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.

But the problem wasn’t just Lola’s absence. The early ’80s, with oil prices dropping and energy companies moving jobs to Houston, were a tough time for local restaurants.

The Tulsa World quoted an unnamed restaurant owner saying he lost one-third of his customers to oil-industry layoffs and transfers in 1982 alone. The Glen in Utica Square, a staple of Midtown dining, lost its lease. Ray’s Coffee Shop, a diner that had survived even the Great Depression near 15th Street and Peoria Avenue, closed when it couldn’t afford to replace broken kitchen equipment.

Pennington’s, with Lola back in charge, began to recover.

“Cooking is an art,” she told the World at the time, confidently predicting that customers would come back if she made sure the food was done right. And they did. For a while.

Then the Oil Bust pushed Tulsa over an economic cliff. Crude prices plunged from about $30 a barrel in November 1985 to under $12 in December 1986. And more than 31,000 Tulsans lost their jobs, according to U.S. Labor statistics.

Pennington’s declared bankruptcy in January 1986. And it seemed to trigger a restaurant apocalypse.

Victims included the Razor Clam, which offered an unparalleled wine selection and became one of the city’s favorite places to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries; My Pi, which gave Tulsa its first taste of deep-pan pizza; and Molly Murphy’s, where costumed waiters portrayed characters from famous movies and always remained in-character while serving tables.

The Oil Bust “changed the makeup of Tulsa’s restaurant scene for decades,” local author Rhys Martin says in his indispensable book, “Lost Restaurants of Tulsa.”

“The chain restaurants took over and dominated the popular shopping districts,” Martin writes. “Mom-and-pop restaurants and farm-to-table operations wouldn’t regain popularity until the late 2000s.”

Tulsa restaurants didn’t face a similar financial crisis until COVID-19, which put 90,000 restaurants out of business nationwide — or roughly 13% of all restaurants in the country, according to estimates from the National Restaurant Association. But even the pandemic couldn’t doom as many Tulsa icons as the Oil Bust.

