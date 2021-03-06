Michael Overall: How the Golden Driller became a Tulsa landmark almost by accident

Tulsa received negative feedback after the 1959 International Petroleum Exposition, which drew tens of thousands of people from all around the world.
An occasional event since 1923, the Expo had outgrown various, scattered buildings at the Tulsa State Fairgrounds and the outdoor exhibit spaces left the elaborate displays at the mercy of gusty winds and Oklahoma’s unpredictable weather.
There was talk of moving the next International Exposition to Houston. And that’s why Tulsa constructed what is now called the River Spirit Expo, a marvel of engineering that structurally has more in common with the Golden Gate Bridge than with any traditional building.
Except the roof, suspended from 78 steel towers with 44,200 feet of galvanized steel cable, stretches across 12 acres of floor space instead of San Francisco Bay.
It was the largest roof in the world when the Expo Building opened in 1966. The Golden Driller seemed almost like an afterthought plopped down in front of the main entrance.
A much smaller, papier-mâché Golden Driller had been part of a display for the Mid-Continent Supply Company at the 1953 International Expo. And the Fort Worth-based company brought a second, larger version of the Driller to its display at the 1959 Expo, where it was portrayed climbing up the side of an oil derrick.
The third and final version of the Driller, standing 76 feet tall, was installed in front of the new Expo Building for the 1966 International Petroleum Exposition, much like the Eiffel Tower was originally built for World's Fair of 1889. And like the Eiffel Tower, it was left standing afterward as a “permanent display.”
The Driller, however, wasn’t really meant to be permanent. The skin wasn’t waterproof and the statue was barely 10 years old before it became so rotted that county officials thought it might topple over. They discussed tearing it down before it killed somebody.
By then, the International Petroleum Expo was on the verge of oblivion. Tulsa would host the last one in 1979, and Mid-Continent Supply was no longer interested in having a “display.” The company refused to pay for repairs.
A group of Tulsa residents, who had become rather fond of the kitschy landmark, collected tens of thousands of dollars in donations to save it.
Four decades later, work began last week on a $3 million Golden Driller Plaza, the first significant renovation of the area in front of River Spirit Expo since the building opened. The design will include three drop-off lanes to improve the flow of traffic to and from the main entrance, which will also add a covered walkway.
More importantly, the new plaza has been designed around the Golden Driller, making it the focal point. Which, of course, it has been all along. Only now it will be by design.
On any given day, 20 to 30 vehicles stop in front of the Golden Driller to take photos, making it one of Tulsa’s most popular tourist stops, officials say. Perhaps some of them take a moment to glance at the truly remarkable building in the background too.