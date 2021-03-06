Michael Overall: How the Golden Driller became a Tulsa landmark almost by accident

The third and final version of the Driller, standing 76 feet tall, was installed in front of the new Expo Building for the 1966 International Petroleum Exposition, much like the Eiffel Tower was originally built for World's Fair of 1889. And like the Eiffel Tower, it was left standing afterward as a “permanent display.”

The Driller, however, wasn’t really meant to be permanent. The skin wasn’t waterproof and the statue was barely 10 years old before it became so rotted that county officials thought it might topple over. They discussed tearing it down before it killed somebody.

By then, the International Petroleum Expo was on the verge of oblivion. Tulsa would host the last one in 1979, and Mid-Continent Supply was no longer interested in having a “display.” The company refused to pay for repairs.

A group of Tulsa residents, who had become rather fond of the kitschy landmark, collected tens of thousands of dollars in donations to save it.

Four decades later, work began last week on a $3 million Golden Driller Plaza, the first significant renovation of the area in front of River Spirit Expo since the building opened. The design will include three drop-off lanes to improve the flow of traffic to and from the main entrance, which will also add a covered walkway.