Michael Overall: How the failure of Eastland Mall still haunts Tulsa

About 2 o’clock in the morning, sometime in the late 1980s or early ’90s, three janitors sat down for their lunch break at Tulsa’s old Eastland Mall, which was otherwise deserted for the night.

“Do you see that?” one of the janitors asked. “There’s somebody standing over there.’`

A man wearing blue jeans and a red plaid shirt was watching them from the hallway behind the food court.

“We’d better find out what he wants,” the second janitor said. But as the three men stood up, the stranger took off.

“We started running like crazy down the hallway,” one of the janitors told a Tulsa World reporter several years afterward. “And he dodged into another hallway.”

The chase led to a dead end — “there was no way to get out,” the janitor insisted — but the mysterious man had vanished. And the incident, in various exaggerated forms, became part of Tulsa folklore as one of several ghost stories that revolved around Eastland.

The real mystery, of course, was the mall itself and why it failed.

