A local dentist mailed an angry letter to Washington, D.C., in the spring of 1967, when federal officials were about to have the final say on whether Tulsa would receive funding to renovate the old Moton Memorial Hospital.

If federal officials ever responded, there’s no record of it. But a copy of the dentist’s letter wound up in the hands of Dr. Cecil Jacobs, the director of the Tulsa City-County Health Department at the time, who read it out loud at the next meeting of the health board.

Jacobs seemed as angry as the letter itself, according to the archives of the Tulsa World. It accused the health board, and by extension Jacobs himself, of making plans for the future of the Moton facility without consulting the residents of north Tulsa, who would be most affected by the changes.

“We do not feel that the clinic can possibly succeed in its attempt to improve the health and welfare of our people,” the letter said, “without utilizing the resources of the community.”

Moton was built in1931-32 to serve Tulsa’s Black population. But desegregation made the hospital unnecessary and it was set to close in July 1967, leaving health officials debating what to do with the building.

The dentist was not the first to criticize the decision-making process, with several north Tulsa leaders wanting to have more input. And a significant contingent hoped to keep Moton open as a hospital.

The controversy simmered for months, according to the World’s coverage, and “the pot boiled over” when the angry letter appeared.

Jacobs’ reminded the health board that the recommendation to turn Moton into a health clinic had come from the North Tulsa Advisory Health Committee. And he threatened to kill the project “if no public outpouring of support is shown within two weeks.”

In response, the clinic proposal received public endorsements from 20 north Tulsa churches and a petition collected more than 1,000 signatures in support of it.

The $1.5 million project included an expansion that more than doubled the building’s size and consolidated health services that had previously been spread across four different locations.

Originally just named Municipal Hospital, the facility became Moton Memorial in 1941 to honor Robert Russa Moton, who had served as president of Tuskegee Institute from 1890-1915.

The name changed again in 1983 to become Morton Comprehensive Health Service in honor of Dr. W.A. Morton, a local physician who had worked at Moton Memorial. But the force of habit made a lot of Tulsans forget the “R” and continue calling it Moton.

The original building has remained vacant since 2006, when Morton moved into a new 60,000-square-foot facility funded by the Vision 2025 tax package.

Now the old Moton name is coming back with a $2.5 million plan to convert the old hospital into a Greenwood Entrepreneurship Incubator that will be known as @Moton.

The Tulsa Development Authority recently approved a schematic design that would also restore the historic building’s original appearance, razing a Brutalist expansion from the early ’70s to bring back a neo-Georgian front elevation.

@Moton could open as soon as next spring, officials said.