Michael Overall: How Sapulpa got bypassed once before and doesn't plan to let it happen again

Nonetheless, the town might ultimately be lucky that Matthews didn’t get his way. Building the turnpike through the middle of Sapulpa would have wiped out much of historic Route 66. And now Sapulpa wouldn’t be able to brag about having the world’s tallest gas pump.

Built in 2017, the bright red pump stands next to the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum on the west side of town, just around the bend from the old Rock Creek trestle bridge that is part of the original Mother Road from the 1920s.

It’s usually described as 66 feet tall, but that’s measuring only to the top of the pump itself. Including the circular sign on top, it reaches about 74 feet.

Last week, the museum was painting the tank at the top of the pump to look like it’s partially filled with gasoline. And officials plan to add lighting effects that will simulate waves and bubbles.

“We’re just looking for ways to improve upon what was already here and hoping to get even more visitors than we are already getting,” said Clint Oare, a senior vice president at American Heritage Bank who volunteers to work on the gas pump. “It’s exactly the kind of thing people are looking for on Route 66.”