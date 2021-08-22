Michael Overall: How Sapulpa got bypassed once before and doesn't plan to let it happen again

Bob Matthews, a Sapulpa newspaper publisher, didn’t really want the Turner Turnpike to be built at all. But if it was going to happen anyway, he at least wanted it to go straight through the middle of town.
The federal government had considered widening old Route 66 during World War II to help facilitate troop movements from coast-to-coast. But the idea was shelved after the war in favor of the new interstate highway system.
Matthews, one of the original members of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, pushed to have the highway follow the 1944 plan through Sapulpa, straightening and widening the existing Route 66 instead of building a new road outside of town.
Construction work began between Sapulpa and Tulsa in December 1950. But by early 1952, the turnpike project was more than $7 million over budget and state officials decided to save money by taking a shorter path, going around instead of through Sapulpa after all.
After that, Matthews’ worst fears seemed to come true. A lot of economic development, like the highway, bypassed the town.
When the turnpike opened in May 1953, Sapulpa had a population of more than 13,000. Broken Arrow didn’t catch up until the 1970s. Jenks and Bixby wouldn’t reach that size until the 2000s. And yet, Sapulpa’s population growth has averaged only 124 people per year ever since, falling well behind the other suburbs to become the smallest of the four.
Nonetheless, the town might ultimately be lucky that Matthews didn’t get his way. Building the turnpike through the middle of Sapulpa would have wiped out much of historic Route 66. And now Sapulpa wouldn’t be able to brag about having the world’s tallest gas pump.
Built in 2017, the bright red pump stands next to the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum on the west side of town, just around the bend from the old Rock Creek trestle bridge that is part of the original Mother Road from the 1920s.
It’s usually described as 66 feet tall, but that’s measuring only to the top of the pump itself. Including the circular sign on top, it reaches about 74 feet.
Last week, the museum was painting the tank at the top of the pump to look like it’s partially filled with gasoline. And officials plan to add lighting effects that will simulate waves and bubbles.
“We’re just looking for ways to improve upon what was already here and hoping to get even more visitors than we are already getting,” said Clint Oare, a senior vice president at American Heritage Bank who volunteers to work on the gas pump. “It’s exactly the kind of thing people are looking for on Route 66.”
With the gas pump’s help, the car museum has attracted nearly 15,000 visitors in recent years from all 50 states and more than 90 countries around the world, making it one of the most popular Mother Road landmarks in the area.
Tulsa is determined to make 11th Street a major hub for Route 66 tourism, with the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation announcing this summer that it will invest another $7 million in infrastructure and beautification improvements to the Market District near Lewis Avenue.
As those visitors come through, Sapulpa doesn’t plan to be bypassed again.
