Michael Overall: How population trend seem to be going Tulsa's way

Racing to host a traveling airshow in the summer of 1929, crews spent just two weeks building Tulsa’s first public airport, erecting one small hangar and mowing two short landing strips into a wide-open wheat field.

The facilities seemed meager even by the standards of the biplane era. But Tulsa Municipal quickly became the world’s busiest airport, surpassing much bigger airfields in New York, Paris and London. Tulsa’s central location made it an ideal place to refuel during cross-county flights.

By the mid-1940s, longer-range aircraft were making refueling stops less necessary, but Tulsa’s central location made it a leading candidate for American Airlines’ maintenance hub, which announced plans to leave New York’s crowded LaGuardia airport after the end of World War II.

Local officials, however, had to counter a compelling argument against Tulsa’s bid. The city might be near the geographic center of the United States, but it wasn’t so close to the population center.

St. Louis and other Midwest cities tempted American Airlines by saying they would be closer to where the aircraft would actually be used.

Tulsa ultimately won the contract, thanks not only to the city’s midcontinent location but to lengthened runways and extra-large hangars left over from bomber production during the war. The airline’s maintenance base opened in 1946 and remains one of the city’s biggest employers to this day.

Nonetheless, the country’s population center — the spot where an equal number of people live to the north, south, east and west — remained a data point that occasionally worked against Tulsa. Manufacturing and distribution centers want to be close to customers, and Tulsa seemed too far away from where most Americans lived.

But not anymore.

The population center now lies just 230 miles northeast of Tulsa near the small town of Hartville in south-central Missouri, according to 2020 Census data released last week.

Hartville moves the center 26 miles closer to Tulsa than the previous spot — Plato, Missouri — from the 2010 Census. And Plato was 37 miles closer to Tulsa than the spot before that, near Edgar Springs, Missouri.

The population center has been drifting steadily southwest since the 1920s, when it was in eastern Indiana. And it has moved nearly 250 miles closer to Tulsa in just the last 50 years. If current trends continue, the center could reach northeast Oklahoma by the middle of this century.

And that means the U.S. population is just one more thing that seems to be going Tulsa’s way.

