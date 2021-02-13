Michael Overall: How one traffic arrest reshaped the map of Tulsa forever

In February 1948, when police arrested one of his employees for alleged reckless driving, Tulsa businessman Roy Lundy went downtown to post bail. But an officer refused to take his $100 check.
Lundy, then in his early 70s, became so incensed that he resolved on the spot to run for mayor. And just two months later, Tulsans went to the polls to choose between him and Republican incumbent Lee Price.
The names on the ballot, however, hardly mattered. Lundy made the election a referendum on whether to go ahead with plans to build a $30 million expressway system across the city. In today’s money, it would have cost nearly $326 million.
Price championed the “superhighway” plan, saying it would relieve traffic congestion. But Lundy promised he would cancel the project within half an hour of taking office, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.
The expressways would be too expensive, critics said, and too disruptive, tearing through populated areas and diverting traffic away from well-established businesses. Lundy won by barely 1,800 votes. The freeways lost.
As an alternative to the larger expressway system, Tulsa began construction of the Skelly Bypass to channel highway traffic around the city instead of through it. The first stretch opened in June 1953, connecting the Turner Turnpike with a new bridge across the Arkansas River – the first four-lane highway bridge ever built in Oklahoma.
From the river, Tulsa’s first expressway was originally supposed to run straight east along 51st Street to Memorial Drive, where it would have turned north-northeast to connect with old Route 66 at the traffic circle on Admiral Place, according to the World’s archives.
The area along the planned route remained mostly rural in the early 1950s. Apparently, the idea of the “squared-off” path was to give Tulsa suburbs more room to expand before reaching the new freeway. But federal highway planners insisted on a more efficient diagonal route, avoiding a handful of scattered homes and shaving off roughly three total miles of construction costs.
The complete bypass opened in 1957 and connected the Turner Turnpike with the brand-new Rogers Turnpike, all of which became designated Interstate 44. By then, however, voters had changed their minds about building a more extensive system of freeways, and the city approved a $3.1 million bond issue to begin buying the rights-of-way.
Tulsa got a system of expressways after all, but construction started in the 1960s instead of the 1940s and the highways didn't follow the paths that were originally envisioned. The map of Tulsa would look very different today if Lundy had managed to get his lumber truck driver bailed out of jail.