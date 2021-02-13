Michael Overall: How one traffic arrest reshaped the map of Tulsa forever

In February 1948, when police arrested one of his employees for alleged reckless driving, Tulsa businessman Roy Lundy went downtown to post bail. But an officer refused to take his $100 check.

Lundy, then in his early 70s, became so incensed that he resolved on the spot to run for mayor. And just two months later, Tulsans went to the polls to choose between him and Republican incumbent Lee Price.

The names on the ballot, however, hardly mattered. Lundy made the election a referendum on whether to go ahead with plans to build a $30 million expressway system across the city. In today’s money, it would have cost nearly $326 million.

Price championed the “superhighway” plan, saying it would relieve traffic congestion. But Lundy promised he would cancel the project within half an hour of taking office, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.

The expressways would be too expensive, critics said, and too disruptive, tearing through populated areas and diverting traffic away from well-established businesses. Lundy won by barely 1,800 votes. The freeways lost.