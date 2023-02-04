After the federal government announced plans in 1937 to build a massive new lake in northeastern Oklahoma, a petition circulated in Tulsa to name it after the state’s most famous native son.

Will Rogers Lake was going to cover more than 46,000 acres in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains northeast of Tulsa, where the Roosevelt administration saw potential to help Oklahoma recover from the Great Depression by boosting the state’s tourism industry.

Of course, it would also generate electricity for the region and provide flood control. But from the very beginning, the lake was always intended to attract visitors from surrounding states to help diversify the state’s economy, which relied too much on oil and agriculture, officials said at the time.

Rogers, who had died in a plane crash only a couple of years earlier, remained one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world, a movie star of almost incomparable fame, who was universally associated with Oklahoma.

The name would give the state’s new lake a powerful brand that would appeal to tourists, proponents argued. And for a while, Rogers Lake seemed very likely to become official.

Then the Tulsa World invited letters to the editor to suggest alternatives.

Popular candidates included Magic Empire Lake, a reference to an early nickname for Tulsa, and Indian Lake, in homage to the state’s Native American heritage. Others wanted to call it New Deal Lake in gratitude to President Franklin Roosevelt or Mid-Continent Lake to emphasize Oklahoma’s location.

But Christian Jensen, secretary of the Oklahoma Park and Forestry Association, argued in favor of calling it Grand Lake.

The idea wasn’t exactly original – Grand River was being dammed to create the lake and “Grand” had been one of the first suggestions for the lake’s name. But Jensen subtly pointed out that Grand Lake avoided the political overtones that some of the other names carried.

“The name Grand is the greatest name applicable to any earthly thing or place,” Jensen wrote in December 1937. “It is universal and signifies something great and fine, useful and beautiful.”

Tulsa resident E.E. Coates wrote in favor of “Grand” as well.

“Grand Lake on a Grand River in a grand state,” Coates wrote. “Surely no name could be grander.”

Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees, as it ultimately became known, officially opened in May 1947, five years behind schedule thanks for construction delays during World War II. Five thousand people came to hear Gov. Roy Turner’s dedication speech, which emphasize the potential for tourist dollars to forever change the area.

“Within a short distance of where I am standing,” Turner said from behind the podium, “there are many acres of beautifully wooded but undeveloped land.”

Seventy-six years later, development continues and is even picking up pace. Lake Homes Realty, the country’s largest lake-focused real estate broker, recently included Grand Lake at No. 4 on a national list of “Hot Lakes” for 2023.

Would it be even more popular if it was called Rogers Lake? No one will ever know.

