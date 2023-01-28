Michael Overall: How Midtown protesters shaped decades of Tulsa development

He ordinarily sat at the table with the rest of the Planning Commission. But with angry homeowners flooding into City Hall for the group’s September meeting in 1943, Mayor Clarence Veale remained conspicuously in the audience.

The commission was scheduled to vote on a seemingly routine request to split a residential lot, allowing a local developer to put two or maybe even three homes on property that was originally intended for just one house. Lot splitting, however, had become hugely controversial in Tulsa since the outbreak of World War II.

The mayor somewhat dramatically recused himself from officially taking part in the decision and positioned himself instead with more than 60 protesters who had come to oppose the lot-split.

The public comments part of the meeting descended into what the Tulsa World described as “a hot fight.” But the room fell quiet as Veale stepped forward to speak, not as the mayor, but as a homeowner himself.

War rationing and supply shortages had brought most development projects to a standstill. But the federal government was subsidizing the construction of small, inexpensive homes known as “defense housing,” intended mainly for factory workers. Tulsa saw hundreds of such homes built in the early ’40s for workers at the Douglas bomber plant.

Defense housing became the only way for some local home builders to make money. But to turn a profit on cheaper homes, they had to split lots, which sparked controversy in several neighborhoods.

The most vocal opposition came from White City, a middle-class area near 11th Street and Yale Avenue — now part of Midtown, but at the time considered “the East Side” of Tulsa.

Homeowners complained that lot-splits were hurting their property values and forever diminishing the character of the neighborhood. And in July 1942, they organized the White City Civic League to pressure city officials with an avalanche of petitions and protests.

When the city responded by denying requests for lot-splits, developers filed a lawsuit. And by fall 1943, as Mayor Veale stood in front of the Planning Commission instead of sitting with it, the White City case was pending at the state Supreme Court.

That day’s meeting put commissioners in an awkward predicament. Homeowners — that is, voters — overwhelming opposed lot-splits. But local builders desperately needed the work. And given the restrictions on construction projects during the war, undeveloped lots seemed almost worthless if they couldn’t be split in to smaller pieces.

On top of everything else, city officials didn’t know which side the court would take.

The mayor, however, pleaded with commissioners to “uphold the sanctity of the homes of the White City residents,” according to the World’s archives.

Veale even evoked the name of an Army captain who had been deployed to Europe, leaving behind a wife and four children in White City.

“He is not here today to defend himself,” the mayor said. “He is looking to you gentlemen to do that.”

The commission voted 7-2 against the lot split. And less than a month later, the Oklahoma Supreme Court sided with the homeowners, too.

Nobody knew it at the time, but the entire saga established an important precedent that would help shape Tulsa’s mid-century development.

City officials reserved the right to protect older neighborhoods during the post-war building boom, preserving the historic charm that still characterizes much of Midtown. On the other hand, restrictions in older parts of Tulsa helped push investors to the suburbs, contributing to the economic decline of some historic neighborhoods.

Of course, eight decades later, lot splits still happen and can still be controversial. And city planners are still struggling to find the right balance between in-fill development and preservation. But homeowners at least have a voice in that process, thanks to White City.

