Michael Overall: How midcentury Tulsa got ready for the Jet Age

In May 1956, when more than 500 business leaders and public officials came to Tulsa from 22 different states to talk about the Jet Age, most people still got here by train. The first domestic jetliners wouldn’t take off for another three years.
Harold Stuart, the Tulsa businessman who organized the Jet Age Conference, was married to the daughter of oil tycoon William Skelly, who had been an advocate for the city’s aviation industry since the biplane era.
Stuart himself had served as a colonel in the Army Air Corps during World War II and spent two years as the assistant secretary of the newly created U.S. Air Force under President Harry Truman.
He had seen what a massive challenge it was for military bases to transition from propeller aircraft to jets, and he didn’t think civilian airports were doing enough to get ready for the bigger, faster planes that were under development.
The all-day conference in Tulsa was meant, in part, to educate public officials about the infrastructure improvements that cities were going to need for jet-powered airliners, including longer runways, larger terminals and more advanced air-traffic control systems, according to media coverage of the event.
Tulsa addressed many of those concerns in 1961 with a major expansion and modernization of the Municipal Airport, which became known as Tulsa International two years later.
The Jet Age Conference, however, also discussed the advantages of separating commercial jet traffic from slower, smaller general-aviation flights. And to accomplish that, Tulsa opened an entirely new airport during a three-day Fourth of July extravaganza in 1958, when local pilots volunteered to take school children on free flights over the city, according to newspaper archives.
At the time, Riverside Airport was described as “rural,” located west of the Arkansas River and south of 81st Street, where crews often had to chase cows off the runway before a plane could land.
Now it’s the busiest airport in Oklahoma in terms of the number of takeoffs and landings — more than 177,000 last year. With three runways and more than 200 hangars, it serves as home base for at 500 privately owned aircraft and employs more than 350 people.
In 1978, officials renamed Riverside Airport in honor of Richard Lloyd Jones Jr., the publisher of the Tulsa Tribune who died that year after serving three decades as a board member for the Tulsa Airport Authority.
Jones had helped Stuart organize and promote the 1956 Jet Age Conference, and he became a leading advocate for investing in the city’s “other” airport.
Nonetheless, the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust decided last week to change the name back to Tulsa Riverside Airport, effective Jan. 1. The airport’s three-letter identification code has never changed from RVS, which has often confused pilots who are looking for Jones.
Going back to the original name will make the airport a lot easier to recognize, officials said.
Whatever it’s called, the whole point of the airport was to take traffic away from Tulsa International and clear the way for commercial jets. It’s still doing that.
