Michael Overall: How midcentury Tulsa got ready for the Jet Age

In May 1956, when more than 500 business leaders and public officials came to Tulsa from 22 different states to talk about the Jet Age, most people still got here by train. The first domestic jetliners wouldn’t take off for another three years.

Harold Stuart, the Tulsa businessman who organized the Jet Age Conference, was married to the daughter of oil tycoon William Skelly, who had been an advocate for the city’s aviation industry since the biplane era.

Stuart himself had served as a colonel in the Army Air Corps during World War II and spent two years as the assistant secretary of the newly created U.S. Air Force under President Harry Truman.

He had seen what a massive challenge it was for military bases to transition from propeller aircraft to jets, and he didn’t think civilian airports were doing enough to get ready for the bigger, faster planes that were under development.

The all-day conference in Tulsa was meant, in part, to educate public officials about the infrastructure improvements that cities were going to need for jet-powered airliners, including longer runways, larger terminals and more advanced air-traffic control systems, according to media coverage of the event.