The guests met near Fourth and Main streets, where they boarded a trolley and took a 15-minute trip “into the countryside.”

In April 1911, the street-car line ended at Orcutt Lake near 21st Street and Utica Avenue, where Tulsa’s first amusement park had just built the city’s first roller coaster. And Albert Small, the owner of the trolley company, invited several friends to become the very first people to ride it.

The Tulsa World described the coaster as “death-defying,” with “a sufficient number of dips to tingle the nerves of the most blasé.”

Samuel Orcutt opened the amusement park in 1908 on his family’s ranch, where a spring-fed lake had been a popular swimming hole since the pioneer days. Orcutt also became a principal investor in Small’s trolley company, which offered the most convenient way for Tulsans to get to the park.

Small, in turn, invested heavily in Orcutt’s amusement park, where he helped finance the construction of the $7,600 roller coaster. Other attractions included a “crazy house,” a “wild animal zoo,” a dance pavilion, an outdoor theater and rental boats.

On one particularly busy summer day, Orcutt Lake Amusement Park claimed to have 10,000 visitors. The World, however, reported the number with a hint of skepticism, given that it represented more than half the city’s population at the time.

Nonetheless, no one doubted that it was a popular amusement park. It just may not have been very profitable.

By 1915, newspaper ads were emphasizing that the park was “under new management.” And just two years later, a Tulsa World headline declared that “Orcutt Amusement Place is no more.”

Housing developer E.J. Brennon bought the property, reduced the size of the lake and tore down the roller coaster in March 1917 to make room for upscale homes. He named the neighborhood Swan Lake.

Remembering Orcutt Park 50 years later, a Tulsa World writer described it — with more than a little hyperbole — as “our Disneyland.” But the city’s first amusement park had lasted less than a decade.

Investors will surely hope the next one survives longer. Watershed Hospitality, the company that owns Kilkenny’s Irish Pub, Nola’s and The Hemingway, recently announced plans to build “the largest multi-purpose adult playground in the state.”

Alley Cat Ranch, planned for an acre of land on East Second Street near the Inner Dispersal Loop, will offer everything from pickleball courts to a Ferris wheel, along with three bars and two kitchen spaces.

It’s not exactly going to be a full-fledged amusement park, but Orcutt Park didn’t start out with a roller coaster, either.