Michael Overall: How Froug's Department Store helped spark the growth of suburban Tulsa

One Friday in late October 1904, pedestrians stopped to admire the newly installed stone cornice atop the Froug Building, which was entering the final stages of construction at 116 S. Main St.

“Many favorable comments were heard,” according to a brief report in the Tulsa Democrat newspaper at the time. But the Froug Building probably seemed impressive only by the rugged standards of a frontier town.

One of the first two-story brick structures in Tulsa, it was built by Abraham Froug, who had closed a chain of “necessity stores” across Indian Territory to venture into real estate development. Instead of opening his own store, he rented space to other retailers, including most notably Palace Clothiers. Later, it became the first home of Renberg’s Department Store.

It was Abraham’s son Mike who opened the famous Froug’s Department Store in February 1929, when he rented two floors in the Alexander Building at 315 S. Main St.

While other stores foundered during the Great Depression, Froug’s doubled in size and became one of the most popular shopping destinations in downtown Tulsa. By the mid-1940s, the store occupied the entire Alexander Building, with more than 78,000 square feet, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.

In 1955, however, Froug’s did something no downtown department store had done before in Tulsa: It opened a suburban location.

The second store was located at Eastgate Shopping Center near Admiral Place and Memorial Road, just down the street from the Admiral Twin Drive-in. And a third Froug’s opened two years later at Northland Shopping Center.

It wasn’t exactly the birth of suburban retail. Utica Square, Tulsa’s first suburban shopping center, opened in 1952, while Whittier Square, Cherry Street and Brookside had all been described as “suburban” shopping districts long before that.

But Froug’s changed the perception of suburban retail. It had always been about convenience, while Tulsans still went downtown for “serious shopping.” Now suburban Tulsa had an air of respectability.

Froug’s eventually built a chain with 17 locations across the state, according to Tulsa World reader Phil Goldfarb, who is married to Mike Froug’s granddaughter and who contributed some of the research for this report.

“Urban renewal” efforts in the 1970s demolished both the original two-story Froug Building near Second and Main and the eight-story Alexander Building, while Froug’s downtown store survived a while longer at a smaller location on the corner of Third and Main.

Texas investors took over the company in 1980 and closed several struggling stores, unable to compete against bigger, newer competitors. And the entire chain went out of business just five years later, ultimately a victim of suburban shopping trends that it helped start.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: ‘So perfect’ Oklahoma fried onion burger.