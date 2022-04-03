Michael Overall: How Fifth Street is becoming downtown Tulsa's new 'Main Street'

After building a magnificent Art Deco landmark eight blocks south in 1929, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church sold its old location to Waite Phillips, the oil tycoon.

The original church stood across the street from Phillips’ new corporate headquarters, the 24-story neo-Gothic Philtower at Fifth Street and Boston Avenue. And Phillips hired local architect Leon Senter to design a second office building that would complement but not overshadow the first one, which was only a year old.

Originally intended to be much smaller, the Philcade eventually grew to 14 floors with a swanky 4,550-square-foot penthouse apartment for Phillips himself. But the top-floor suite was an afterthought, not added until 1937. What really mattered to Phillips in 1929 was the new building’s ground floor.

In the 1920s, Fifth Street and Boston Avenue had become one of Tulsa’s preeminent shopping destinations, especially for upscale retailers. Miss Jackson’s, a famously expensive boutique, had been the Philtower’s first tenant, according to the Tulsa World archives. The store’s grand opening served champagne from crystal flutes while New York models showed off the latest styles from European designers.

By the late ’20s, however, new development along Boulder Avenue, most notably the flashy Pythian Building with its zig-zag Art Deco architecture, was threatening to lure shoppers away.

The Philcade, with its extravagant two-story “shopping arcade,” was Phillips’ way of protecting his turf. And the interior decor seemed lavish even by Art Deco standards, with custom-made bronze chandeliers and extensive use of gold leaf.

Of course, the real threat to Fifth and Boston turned out to be the suburbs. Even Miss Jackson’s moved to Utica Square in 1965, a milestone in downtown’s long decline. And by the end of the ‘80s, nearly all of the storefronts sat empty.

Fifth Street, especially, became a testament to downtown blight. The grand Mayo Hotel, at Fifth and Cheyenne Avenue, sat empty and gutted for 28 years. And the ritzy Tulsa Club, once a playground for the rich and powerful at Fifth and Cincinnati Avenue, became a haven for clandestine rave parties and homeless encampments.

But now Fifth Street offers the best illustration of downtown’s 21st century revitalization.

The Mayo Hotel reopened in 2009 after a $42 million renovation. And the Tulsa Club underwent a $33 million rebuild to become an upscale hotel in 2019.

The Philtower found new life as loft apartments in 2004. The 420 Mayo Building at Fifth and Main Street likewise converted from mostly empty offices to completely full apartments in 2010. And the newer 111 Lofts at Fifth and Boulder attract some of Tulsa’s highest rents.

And now the Sinclair Building, one of the last “missing pieces” in the revitalization of historic downtown buildings, will undergo a $15 million redevelopment with help from the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity.

Officials recently approved a $2 million loan and up to $1.75 million in assistance through a Tax Increment Financing to renovate the 103-year-old building into apartments and commercial space.

When it reopens, likely in 2023 or ’24, the Sinclair will fill the last remaining significant gap in a string of newly constructed, recently refurbished or never-dilapidated buildings stretching more than seven blocks from the Cox Business Center to Detroit Avenue.

Fifth Street, with four major hotels and several popular restaurants, has become one of the busiest streets in downtown, meaning Phillips’ effort paid off in the long run. Just not the way he expected.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!