Michael Overall: How fast could Tulsa get things done a century ago compared to now?

At 3 o’clock on a Monday afternoon in November 1924, President Calvin Coolidge pressed a telegraph key in the White House to send a signal to Tulsa.

Atop Reservoir Hill, 4 miles north of downtown and 1,200 miles west of Washington, D.C., a valve turned and a stream of cool, clear water gushed from a small spigot.

Gov. M.E. Trapp caught some of the water in a golden goblet. And as he raised the cup to his lips, a crowd of more than 10,000 people broke into raucous cheers, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.

A few moments later, the White House received a message from Tulsa: “The water is flowing and the horns are blowing.”

Coolidge sent back: “Fine business. Congratulations to Tulsa.”

The ceremony marked the official opening of the Spavinaw Water System, described at the time as one of the biggest and most expensive engineering projects in U.S. history. An elaborate system of tunnels and concrete conduits brought drinking water from Spavinaw Lake, more than 50 miles northeast of Tulsa.

Local officials had actually opened the flow of water three days earlier but hadn’t told anyone. They were concerned that people would begin drinking tap water as soon as the official ceremony was over. And if the old water hadn’t been flushed out by then, it might have triggered a massive public health crisis.

Before the Spavinaw project, the city’s water came from the heavily contaminated Arkansas River. Kitchen faucets sometimes delivered water as dark as syrup, according to reports from the time. Fish were often found swimming in sinks. And residents described having to brush dusty sediment off their skin after taking baths.

By the late 1910s, Tulsa was consuming more than 50,000 five-gallon bottles of drinking water per week, much of it supplied by the Sands Springs Bottling Company owned by Charles Page, who also happened to own a daily newspaper that campaigned fiercely against the Spavinaw project.

The Tulsa Democrat favored a smaller, less expensive plan to bring water from Shell Creek, a few miles northwest of town.

On the other side of the debate, Tulsa World publisher Eugene Lorton is said to have written more than 800 editorials in support of the more ambitious Spavinaw scheme, arguing it was the only way to supply enough drinking water for the rapidly growing city.

On Nov. 29, 1921, local voters approved $6.8 million in bonds for the project, which ultimately cost $7.5 million — or more than $124 million in today’s money.

Construction contracts were signed Oct. 3, 1922, and crews began clearing land for the site of Spavinaw Dam. The first pipe was laid Feb. 26, 1923. And water began flowing into the conduit Oct. 29, 1924.

The system officially opened that year on Nov. 17 — only 2 years, 11 months and 19 days after the bond election.

Nearly a century later, local voters decided once again to support an ambitious project that involved water and the future growth of the city.

This time, Tulsa and Jenks approved Vision ballot measures in 2016 to support a $64.2 million plan to build a low-water dam south of the Creek Turnpike, near 101st Street.

Now, six years later, officials announced this month that Tulsa will receive a $16.2 million federal grant to create “a multimodal trail system” in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam. The money will help build bicycle and pedestrian paths on both banks of the river as well as electric-vehicle charging stations and a buffer zone along the water to reduce erosion.

The grant brings Tulsa “one step closer” to actually building the new low-water dam, officials said. But construction won’t start until at least 2025 and the Tulsa-Jenks Multi-Modal Safety Project won’t be finished until mid-2027.

That’s long enough to build the Spavinaw Water System 3.6 times. But government projects don’t move as fast as they used to.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: What ‘Reservation Dogs’ means to Native Americans and Oklahoma.