Michael Overall: How downtown Tulsa might have looked if the Oil Bust had never happened

Construction on a downtown Tulsa skyscraper came to abrupt halt in late summer 1982, when Cities Service Oil Company announced a surprise merger with another company and canceled plans for a new corporate headquarters near Fifth Street and Boulder Avenue.

The building had reached only 16 floors by then, and the original 52-story design was never finished. To see what might have been, however, we can look at the old “District 1 Plan” from 1980.

The cover illustration depicts how city officials expected downtown to look in the year 1990, after what they presumed would be an oil-fueled decade of tremendous growth. The Cities Service building dominates the skyline, surpassing even the 667-foot BOK Tower from 1976.

Other departures from reality include a string of medium-height buildings along Third Street, one at Boston Avenue, one at Boulder Avenue and one at Cheyenne Avenue, where a sky bridge seems to connect with an older building to the east. Instead, today, you will find parking lots at two of those sites and a single-story Tulsa Transit hub at the third.