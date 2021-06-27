Michael Overall: How downtown Tulsa might have looked if the Oil Bust had never happened

Construction on a downtown Tulsa skyscraper came to abrupt halt in late summer 1982, when Cities Service Oil Company announced a surprise merger with another company and canceled plans for a new corporate headquarters near Fifth Street and Boulder Avenue.
The building had reached only 16 floors by then, and the original 52-story design was never finished. To see what might have been, however, we can look at the old “District 1 Plan” from 1980.
The cover illustration depicts how city officials expected downtown to look in the year 1990, after what they presumed would be an oil-fueled decade of tremendous growth. The Cities Service building dominates the skyline, surpassing even the 667-foot BOK Tower from 1976.
Other departures from reality include a string of medium-height buildings along Third Street, one at Boston Avenue, one at Boulder Avenue and one at Cheyenne Avenue, where a sky bridge seems to connect with an older building to the east. Instead, today, you will find parking lots at two of those sites and a single-story Tulsa Transit hub at the third.
Outlining development priorities for the ’80s and beyond, the District 1 Plan envisioned rows of townhouses and large-scale residential projects south of Eighth Street, where entire city blocks had already been cleared to make room for new developments. Instead, 40 years later, most of those lots remain nothing but asphalt.
Other ideas included expanding the pedestrian Main Mall farther south, building several small “pocket parks” and introducing a shuttle system that could have potentially evolved into light rail in the early 21st century.
Obviously, none of that happened. Instead, the price of oil dropped nearly 40% between 1981 and 1985, and nosedived by more than 50% in the first half of 1986. The Oil Bust wiped out dozens of companies, cost tens of thousands of Oklahomans their jobs, and plunged downtown Tulsa into decades of neglect and decline.
Fortunately, in the long run, some trends developed that no one anticipated in the 1980s. Historic but mostly empty office buildings became widely popular loft apartments. And once abandoned warehouses turned into the Arts District and the bustling Blue Dome area.
As for the Cities Service building, crews eventually capped it off at 17 floors and it became known as ONEOK Plaza, standing near Fifth Street and Boulder Avenue where the tower’s unique rounded corners make it one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks. Like the rest of downtown Tulsa, it didn’t turn out the way people originally expected. But it didn’t turn out so bad.
Featured video: