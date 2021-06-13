Michael Overall: How did the 'crown jewel' of Tulsa shopping centers end up mostly empty?

Early reports suggested a small tornado might have touched down, but weather officials never confirmed it and historical records simply describe heavy rain and high winds.
Either way, on Sept. 6, 1971, the roof of Froug’s department store collapsed at Northland Shopping Center, a sprawling retail development near 36th Street North and Hartford Avenue. Froug’s, a local clothing chain that once had 10 locations across the city, was a total loss. And building inspectors later closed the entire shopping center until more roof supports could be added.
Northland soon reopened. But some say it was never quite the same.
With 234,000 square feet of retail space on 31 acres of land, it became Tulsa’s largest shopping center when it was built in the late 1950s. Newspaper articles described it as a “city within a city” and “a magnificent tribute to the growth and development of eastern Oklahoma.”
The same developer, I.A. “Jake” Jacobson, built two other shopping centers with similar names — Southland in 1965, followed by Eastland Mall in 1986. And Southland, at 41st Street and Yale Avenue, sometimes get blamed for poaching customers away from Northland.
If so, Southland wasn’t the only one. Woodland Hills Mall opened in 1976 and lured other retail developments even farther south to 71st Street. Middle-class homeowners moved south too, with thousands of people leaving the Northland area in the ’60s and ’70s, according to a city of Tulsa economic development report.
The direction of Tulsa’s suburban growth caused a lot more trouble for the shopping center than the storm damage. By the mid-1980s, “the former crown jewel of Tulsa retailing” was mostly boarded-up, and the parking lot was “littered with wrecked, abandoned cars,” according to the archives of the Tulsa World.
The parking lot has since been cleaned up, but many of the stores still look vacant while the shopping center offers only a small collection of local businesses, including a hair salon and a dispensary. Several revitalization ideas have come and gone over the years with seemingly little effect, including a 2010 effort to open flea market-style booths for local “micropreneurs” who couldn’t afford to rent an entire storefront.
During recent commemorations of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, however, Mayor G.T. Bynum noted that more than $1 billion in private investment has been directed toward north Tulsa since he took office in late 2016. If economic support for the area continues, maybe it will eventually make a difference for Northland.