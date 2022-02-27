Michael Overall: How an unpopular toll bridge made Tulsa a big city

Not willing to see Tulsa’s growth stunted, three local business leaders — M.L. Baird, George T. Williamson and J.D. Hagler — pooled their resources and recruited additional investors from Kansas City to build the bridge as a private venture.

The 1,200-foot span, built of iron, took six months to finish and cost $44,000. And when it opened on Jan. 4, 1904, the tolls ranged from 10 cents for pedestrians to 25 cents for wagons and livestock.

The Tulsa-side entrance bore a plaque that read: “They said we couldn’t do it, but we did.”

Twenty-three months later, the discovery of oil in the famous Glenn Pool on the west side of the river turned Tulsa into a boomtown, with the population nearly tripling between 1905 and 1910. Without the bridge, most of the growth surely would have gone somewhere else. And today, Tulsa might be a suburb of Sapulpa instead of the other way around.

The tolls, of course, were unpopular, and a local newspaper led a campaign to get rid of them. Success came in 1909, when the county paid $21,000 to buy the bridge and make it a free crossing.

A concrete-and-steel bridge replaced the original structure in 1917 and remains standing today, albeit closed to traffic.