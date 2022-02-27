Michael Overall: How an unpopular toll bridge made Tulsa a big city

The Frisco Railroad dug a well north of Tulsa in the late 1800s but didn’t find enough water for thirsty steam locomotives, killing plans to make the town a “division point” where trains would change engines and switch out crews.
The project, instead, went to Sapulpa, where a creek was dammed to fill the Frisco water towers. And by the turn of the 20th century, the railroad had brought more than 600 workers to Sapulpa, more than doubling the population and making the town roughly comparable in size to Tulsa.
For Tulsa, it marked an early effort to lure economic development. And a bitter loss to a growing rival.
Sapulpa offered several advantages over Tulsa, including an easier place for cattle drives to meet trains without having to cross the Arkansas River. And it sat closer to some of the earliest oil fields while Tulsa stood on the wrong side of the river with no easy way for people to get across.
The railroad built a bridge in the 1880s, but wagons and pedestrians had to wade through the water or use a slow, unreliable ferry.
Tulsa needed a bridge. But a bond issue fell apart in 1902 because the crossing at 11th Street would have been outside the city limits at the time, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.
Not willing to see Tulsa’s growth stunted, three local business leaders — M.L. Baird, George T. Williamson and J.D. Hagler — pooled their resources and recruited additional investors from Kansas City to build the bridge as a private venture.
The 1,200-foot span, built of iron, took six months to finish and cost $44,000. And when it opened on Jan. 4, 1904, the tolls ranged from 10 cents for pedestrians to 25 cents for wagons and livestock.
The Tulsa-side entrance bore a plaque that read: “They said we couldn’t do it, but we did.”
Twenty-three months later, the discovery of oil in the famous Glenn Pool on the west side of the river turned Tulsa into a boomtown, with the population nearly tripling between 1905 and 1910. Without the bridge, most of the growth surely would have gone somewhere else. And today, Tulsa might be a suburb of Sapulpa instead of the other way around.
The tolls, of course, were unpopular, and a local newspaper led a campaign to get rid of them. Success came in 1909, when the county paid $21,000 to buy the bridge and make it a free crossing.
A concrete-and-steel bridge replaced the original structure in 1917 and remains standing today, albeit closed to traffic.
Now local officials are revisiting a proposal to build a new toll bridge several miles downstream, where it would cross the river at or near 131st Street in Jenks to connect with a future extension of Riverside Drive in south Tulsa, according to documents from the Indian Nations Council of Governments.
The idea has been discussed off and on for several years, but INCOG recently took a tentative step forward by hiring consultants to conduct a traffic-impact study and estimate how much revenue the tolls could generate.
The study will take about six months and could very well come to the conclusion that a bridge wouldn’t be financially feasible, especially considering the road improvements that would be necessary on both sides of the river to get traffic to and from the bridge itself, officials said.
“The two sides of the equation may not balance,” City Councilor Phil Lakin told the Tulsa World last week. “It may be too costly to build all of that stuff out.”
Whatever conclusion comes from the study, the cost of building the bridge will be easier to calculate than the cost of not building it.
