Michael Overall: How a spectacular jail break doomed Tulsa’s former county courthouse

Thinking it was strange to see a lot of squad cars downtown on a Sunday morning, a shopkeeper walked into the Tulsa police station simply to ask what was going on.

A deputy sheriff answered by handing Clarence Ragland a rifle and told him to “get started.” He was now part of a posse that was going after six men who had just escaped from the Tulsa County jail.

Earlier that morning, Feb. 2, 1947, one of the inmates had asked a guard to unlock a bull pen to let him use a bathroom. But as soon as the bar doors opened, 23-year-old Victor Lloyd Everhart jumped the guard, beat him senseless and took his keys.

Everhart, who was in jail for allegedly killing two Tulsa police officers during a botched car theft, put on a guard’s overcoat and found a loaded pistol in a desk drawer before leading his cellmates to an elevator. No one even saw them leave the old Tulsa County Courthouse at Sixth Street and Boulder Avenue.

On the sidewalk, the inmates split up and Everhart found a taxi at the nearby Alvin Hotel. The driver, 29-year-old Lester Hughes, happened to be having breakfast with his wife. She had come along for the ride, no doubt regretting it as soon as Everhart pulled the gun out of his pocket.

The three of them spent the next two hours zig-zagging through the countryside north and east of Tulsa, where Hughes deliberately kept turning down dead-end roads, hoping to buy time for the police to catch up with them.

Eventually, the taxi ran into a Highway Patrol roadblock near Chouteau, where Hughes began to brake. But Everhart put the gun to the back of his head and told him to “kick that gas.”

The patrol officers opened fire. The taxi’s front left tire blew. And Hughes swerved into a ditch.

His wife ran into an open field, where she was chased down and handcuffed by a patrol officer who thought she might have been an accomplice. Meanwhile, Everhart held Hughes at gunpoint between himself and the patrol officers.

The taxi driver, hesitating only a moment, shoved Everhart and broke free.

Three Highway Patrol officers opened fire.

Everhart’s gun flew into the air, and he fell dead.

Hughes suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and shoulder but survived and gave the Tulsa World an interview from his hospital bed.

“Those boys sure did some good shooting,” Hughes said, crediting the officers for saving his life, not blaming them for his injuries. “I was hit just by accident.”

The other escaped inmates were rounded up in various places over the next couple of days, but the World described it as “the most sensational jail break in the county’s history.” And the incident helped spark a campaign to replace Tulsa’s aging courthouse.

Built in 1911, the old courthouse stood atop what early settlers called High Hill, once the location of the Victorian-style Perryman mansion, considered the grandest home in pre-statehood Tulsa.

As well as county offices, the courthouse held four grand courtrooms and a top-floor jail, plus a small execution chamber for hangings — a room that was never used, thanks to a change in state law in 1912 forbidding counties from carrying out their own death sentences.

By the late 1940s, however, Tulsa had long-since outgrown the courthouse, and the World described it as “an antique.” The Tulsa Tribune went even further and called the building “a disgrace.”

The courthouse felt like a refrigerator in the winter and a baking oven in the summer, with leaky ceilings and cracking walls, according to one news article from January 1952.

That summer, Tulsans voted 4-to-1 to approve a $4.2 million bond issue for a new nine-story county courthouse, which remains in use today at Fifth Street and Denver Avenue.

In 1954, officials proposed remodeling the former courthouse as a new public library. But studies showed that all-new construction would be less expensive and, instead, the courthouse building was simply abandoned.

In late 1956, County Commissioner Frank O’Brien complained that the site had become “an eyesore and pigeon nest.” Demolition began in 1960.

The 32-story Bank of America Center opened seven years later and remains the fourth-tallest building in downtown Tulsa, with only a sidewalk plaque to commemorate the old courthouse.

Featured video: Uplifting, memorable Tulsa World stories of 2022



Staff Writer Michael Overall's most memorable stories of 2022 Claremore embraces a cutting-edge plan to ‘save the suburbs’ — Should other Tulsa communities do the same? Reintroducing Tulsa to a ‘forgotten’ Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece Broad-daylight attack leaves ‘weird feeling’ in downtown Tulsa, says hotel manager still on medical leave When Bruce Goff designed a house for Adah Robinson, they made Tulsa history Shopping center owner finds hidden potential and 'West Tulsa Renaissance' Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now