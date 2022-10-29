Michael Overall: How a secretive laboratory became a college campus in the middle of Tulsa

In October 1951, the Tulsa World got an exclusive sneak peek at plans for a massive research facility that was being designed by the same New York architecture firm that had been responsible for the Empire State Building a few decades earlier.

But instead of designing a skyscraper for Tulsa, Shreve Lamb and Harmon Associates envisioned a cluster of mid-century modern buildings with yellow-brick walls, flat roofs and carefully landscaped courtyards.

“Once the project is completed,” the World reported, “the research center will look like a college campus.”

The newspaper had no idea how prophetic the article would turn out to be. At the time, Stanolind Oil was developing the campus to become not a school but the world’s largest laboratory for petroleum products, replacing a smaller facility that been operating in Tulsa since the 1930s.

Later renamed the Amoco Research Center, the complex opened in 1952 on the southwest corner of 41st Street and Yale Avenue, a windswept intersection surrounded by farmland back then. The buildings stood 500 feet from the road and the company rarely allowed visitors, according to the World archives, noting how secretive the research was.

It might have wanted to be off by itself, but the research center wound up pulling Tulsa’s suburban development farther south after the city extended water lines and other utilities to the new complex.

Plans for Southland Shopping Center, now called Tulsa Promenade, began as early as 1955, although the project didn’t open until 10 years later. The city’s first indoor shopping mall, Southroads, followed in 1967 catty-corner to the research center.

Over the years, the campus grew to 17 buildings with more than 348,000 square feet under roof, where engineers could design new drilling equipment, build prototypes and conduct tests on actual wells without ever stepping outdoors.

More than 700 researchers, many with Ph.D.s, worked at the center during the heyday of the late 1970s and early ’80s. But the Oil Bust led to the first of several rounds of layoffs in June 1985, and Amoco descended into a prolonged spiral of downsizing and restructuring.

The company merged with British Petroleum in 1998, and the new owners almost immediately began entertaining offers for the property — no longer sitting on the edge of town, but nearly 60 acres of prime real estate in the heart of midtown.

Officials estimated the land could have been worth more than $50 million, and some speculated that the facility might face the wrecking ball to make way for a housing development. But BP agreed to keep the campus intact as an invaluable asset to the city.

More than 30 organizations expressed interest, but the University of Oklahoma outmaneuvered everyone else by securing a $10 million donation from the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation.

That wasn’t quite enough to buy the whole property, but BP agreed to cut its asking price in half as a gesture of goodwill toward the state of Oklahoma, and OU managed to get an entire campus in the middle of Tulsa for just $24 million.

This month, the university named an interim director to spearhead development of a new OU Polytechnic Institute at the Schusterman Campus.

Opening in fall 2024 and aiming to help meet the increasing demand for workers in critical STEM fields, OU Polytechnic could more than double enrollment at the campus, which already offers more than 30 degree programs with over 1,600 students, officials said.

The Tulsa World was right all along: It does look like a college.

<&rule>

Tulsa World Scene podcast: McRib au revoir? Halloween candy favorites?