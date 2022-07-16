 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael Overall: How a 'neglected' area south of downtown Tulsa is finally getting a second chance

Late one night in the summer of 2001, a private investigator secretly videotaped a green Pontiac Bonneville stopping in front of a construction site south of downtown Tulsa.

A man got out of the car to scrawl graffiti on the fence, leaving behind a vulgar reference to a local developer who owned the property.

It wasn’t the first case of vandalism at the mostly vacant lot, which is why a private eye was keeping watch. But this time it led to a warrant for the arrest of a neighborhood resident, an escalation in a long, bitter fight over plans to build a 15-story condominium project at 21st Street and Boston Avenue.

Portofino on the Park, as the $35 million proposal was called, would have offered sweeping views of the skyline while overlooking what was then called Veterans Park (recently renamed Dream Keepers Park), a few blocks uphill from Riverside Drive.

Some nearby homeowners complained that the high-rise condos would loom too large over the neighborhood, bring too much traffic to residential streets and hurt property values. Eventually, the project stalled and while the site was cleared, construction never got off the ground.

Other homeowners, however, had enthusiastically supported the Portofino, saying it would bring upscale development to a part of town that didn’t seem to be living up to its potential. Despite having a well-known park and easy access to both downtown and the Arkansas River, the area has seemed a little neglected.

The Abundant Life Building, the old windowless headquarters for Oral Roberts’ ministries at 1720 S. Boulder Ave., has sat empty and deteriorating since the 1980s. And Boulder Plaza, a low-rent apartment building at 1840 S. Boulder Ave., looked like it came from Soviet-era East Berlin.

But now local investors are giving Boulder Plaza a $12 million makeover to open a boutique hotel that will be called The Brut, a nod to the building’s mid-century Brutalist architecture. Earlier this month, the developers announced that Soma Rooftop Kitchen + bar will occupy a glass-enclosed ninth floor that is being added to the building, where guests will enjoy skyline views similar to what the Portofino would have had.

While not the same scale of project, The Brut might final give the Dream Keepers Park area a second chance to flourish.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Water to rock features.

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

