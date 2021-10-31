Michael Overall: How a long-gone railroad is still leaving a mark on Tulsa

Construction of the Midland Valley Railroad began in 1904 with Fort Smith, Arkansas, at one end of the line and Wichita, Kansas, at the other. Coming to Tulsa, still a year away from its first major oil boom, didn’t seem to be a priority. But the town happened to be in the way.
The railroad more or less followed the Arkansas River, sometimes hugging the water, sometimes drifting a few miles from the southern bank. Eventually, of course, it had to cross. But the Midland Valley got as far north as possible before building a bridge, the most expensive part of the route.
Much farther and the new railroad would have run into the Frisco line, which already crossed the river southwest of downtown Tulsa. And planners wanted to avoid the new pedestrian-wagon toll bridge that Tulsa had opened in January 1904 at 11th Street.
That’s why the Midland Valley swung east to cross the river near 31st Street before turning north again to go through Tulsa just inside of what is now the Inner Dispersal Loop’s eastern leg. If the tracks were still there they would cut through the middle of Home Depot and the East Village.
When the railroad fell out of use, the city wanted to use the right of way for a Riverside Expressway that would have taken out huge chunks of Brookside and Maple Ridge to connect with the southeast corner of the IDL, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.
But the proposed highway turned out to be hugely controversial. And in September 1969, voters overwhelmingly rejected a bond issue for it.
Tulsa decided to use the right of way as a jogging trail instead, and the old Midland Valley bridge reopened for pedestrians in 1975 — although people could walk only half way across for the first three years because Texaco still owned the west bank.
Sadly, the original Midland Valley bridge came down, section by section, earlier this year, after engineers declared it structurally unsound. But now a new pedestrian bridge is taking shape in its place, with crews installing the first 120-foot section last week. Eventually, the bridge will stretch 1,400 feet across the river.
It won’t look the same, but the long-gone railroad still has an indelible mark on Tulsa. The old right of way is still clearly visible as it cuts through Maple Ridge and the railroad’s former path shapes the Gathering Place’s eastern boundary, a distinctive curve where the tracks used to turn north toward downtown.
Most importantly, the new bridge, when it opens in 2023, will recreate the old pedestrian bridge’s iconic view of the skyline, a sight Tulsa wouldn’t get to enjoy if the Midland Valley had crossed the river somewhere else.