Michael Overall: How a long-gone railroad is still leaving a mark on Tulsa

Construction of the Midland Valley Railroad began in 1904 with Fort Smith, Arkansas, at one end of the line and Wichita, Kansas, at the other. Coming to Tulsa, still a year away from its first major oil boom, didn’t seem to be a priority. But the town happened to be in the way.

The railroad more or less followed the Arkansas River, sometimes hugging the water, sometimes drifting a few miles from the southern bank. Eventually, of course, it had to cross. But the Midland Valley got as far north as possible before building a bridge, the most expensive part of the route.

Much farther and the new railroad would have run into the Frisco line, which already crossed the river southwest of downtown Tulsa. And planners wanted to avoid the new pedestrian-wagon toll bridge that Tulsa had opened in January 1904 at 11th Street.

That’s why the Midland Valley swung east to cross the river near 31st Street before turning north again to go through Tulsa just inside of what is now the Inner Dispersal Loop’s eastern leg. If the tracks were still there they would cut through the middle of Home Depot and the East Village.