Michael Overall: How a Greek immigrant saved Route 66's historic TeePee Drive-In

Toward the end of a 6 o’clock newscast, an announcer reassured listeners in Sapulpa that a storm was moving out of the area. Then the radio fell silent and the lights went dark all across town.

A homeowner northeast of the TeePee Drive-In theater opened his front door, apparently to see how widespread the power outage was. And he didn’t remember anything else until neighbors dug him out of the rubble, according to news reports at the time.

The May 5, 1960, tornado destroyed more than 100 homes in Sapulpa, killed three people and left dozens hospitalized.

Pieces of the drive-in’s wooden screen were scattered for miles.

The theater’s owner, Jimmy Zartaludes, was born in 1892 on the Mediterranean island of Tenedos, then part of a disputed territory between Greece and Turkey. And he was only 14 when his father sent him to the United States to escape the conflict.

By 1912, Zartaludes had followed the Oil Boom to Sapulpa, where he found work at a nickelodeon theater.

“I decided early that a man could not get anywhere working for someone else,” he told the Sapulpa Daily Herald in a front-page article in June 1960.

He saved up money and opened the first theater of his own in downtown Sapulpa in 1914. A second Zartaludes movie house opened in 1924. And he built the TeePee in 1949, hoping the drive-in concept would compete against the rising popularity of television, according to newspaper archives.

“It has really changed the movie business,” he told the Herald. “It makes more profit during the summer than the indoor movie. At the drive-in, people can bring their kids. They don’t have to dress up as much and they can relax right in their own car.”

Zartaludes vowed to rebuild bigger and better. And the new TeePee opened just 19 days after the tornado.

The drive-in symbolized his whole life, Zartaludes said.

“I started working early, saved my money and went into business for myself. I have had a lot of bad times but I just started over and kept working — that’s all you can do.”

Zartaludes died in 1979. And the TeePee closed in 1999. But now the theater, along historic Route 66 on the western outskirts of town, is under renovation and will get a second chance. Or really, a third.

It reopened for a couple of nights last month as a “sneak peek” of plans for next year, when the theater expects to finish renovations and begin showing movies seven nights a week from March through October.

Owner Joni Rogers-Kante grew up in Sapulpa and remembers “many weekends spent at the TeePee Drive-In in the car with either my mom or my dad or both.”

“Those memories are some of my most cherished memories,” Rogers-Kante said.

Now a whole new generation will get to remember it.

