Michael Overall: How a failed business helped pave the way for downtown Tulsa’s success

On a sunny afternoon in spring 1999, Tim Barraza strolled past an abandoned hotel on North Main Street and began seeing things that weren’t there.

Not there then, anyway.

Nightclubs and pubs. Restaurants and shops. Crowded sidewalks and full parking spaces. He pointed to them as he walked up and down the block, back and forth between Cameron Street and Reconciliation Way. But a Tulsa World reporter, walking next to him, saw only empty buildings and vacant lots.

“It’s time to stop talking about developing the downtown area,” Barraza told the World. “We’re going ahead and doing it.”

Along with development partner and landlord David Sharp, Barraza was about to open a lounge in the old Fox Hotel on the northeast corner of Main and what was then called Brady Street. As a sign of his ambitions, he called it The Bowery, named in honor of a New York neighborhood that had gone from dilapidated to trendy.

The Bowery replaced a short-lived restaurant called The Snooty Fox, which had opened in 1996 as one of the earliest efforts to revitalize downtown Tulsa. Spaghetti Warehouse opened a few blocks east in 1992. Mexicali came to the neighborhood in ’93 and Caz’s bar, just half a block from The Bowery, launched in ’95.

Not much else was happening in the Tulsa Arts District back then. Barraza’s venture didn’t last long, either. He left The Bowery in October 2001, and the space later became a restaurant, Lola’s at the Bowery, under different ownership.

Lola’s, in turn, closed in 2010, and the space became The Tavern, which has succeeded where others failed and has continued to be a popular place to eat for more than a decade now.

Of course, The Tavern has the advantage of sitting in a very different kind of neighborhood than The Bowery did. It’s surrounded by shops, restaurants, hotels, art galleries and trendy loft apartments.

And the Arts District is about to get even more crowded with Cabin Boys, one of Tulsa’s best breweries, announcing plans to open a brewpub in the historic Universal Ford building just north of The Tavern.

Due to open in March or April, the Cabin Boys Brewpub will serve lunch and dinner and one-off beers that will change every couple of weeks.

Barraza didn’t specifically mention a brewpub in his vision of the district’s future. But North Main definitely looks very much the way he saw it 23 years ago.

Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: What ideas should Tulsa steal from Denver?