Michael Overall: How a college kid’s ‘crazy’ idea is still reshaping downtown Tulsa after 18 years

Late one night in the early 2000s, with their son coming home from college with a wild idea about opening an Irish pub in downtown Tulsa, Katie and Jimmy Nelson drove around the Blue Dome district just to see what it was like.

The streets seemed quiet, the storefronts dark and the sidewalks deserted except for a few 20-somethings stumbling out of a seedy nightclub.

Their son, Elliot, was sinking himself into debt to open a business here?

“Were we worried about him?” Katie Nelson once remarked to the Tulsa World. “Of course we were.”

James E. McNellie’s Public House opened in March 2004 in what had been an abandoned warehouse near the corner of First Street and Elgin Avenue. A machine shop sat next door, a book binder across the street. Most other nearby buildings looked empty.

McNellie’s became an oasis in a desert of blight. Tall ceilings made it feel bright and airy inside. The antique tables and chairs came from authentic pubs in England. And the bar, decorated with polished copper, offered an astounding 60 beers on tap.

At first, Elliott Nelson could sit near the entrance and count the customers on one hand. But over time, McNellie’s became hugely popular, serving as many as 1,000 burgers on a busy night, and marked a turning point in downtown’s revitalization.

The pub’s success attracted other investors, but McNellie’s itself also expanded into the McNellie’s Group, a veritable restaurant empire.

El Guapo’s Cantina, although now closed, opened catty-corner from McNellie’s in 2007. Then the Dilly Deli, now called Dilly Diner, opened a block south of the pub in 2009, followed the same year by the company’s first Asian concept, Yokozuna.

Both the German-themed Fassler Hall and the more upscale Tavern came in 2010, then Elgin Park Brewpub opened in 2016 near ONEOK Field.

While the McNellie’s Group has branched out to south Tulsa, Oklahoma City and beyond, it remains inextricably linked to downtown. Dracula Sandwich opened last year at 608 E. Third St., and now comes Mr. Kim’s, a new Korean steakhouse next door to Yokozuna at 119 S. Detroit Ave. The menu includes galbi short ribs, waygu beef, marinated pork and seafood cooked to order on table-top grills.

If Nelson’s parents drive around downtown tonight, they will see busy streets, crowded sidewalks, brightly lit windows and a lot of new construction on once-vacant lots. And no small part of the credit goes to a crazy plan to open an Irish pub 18 years ago.

Tulsa World Newsroom: Why Church Studio opening matters

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.