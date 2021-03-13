Michael Overall: How 71st Street became South Tulsa's major thoroughfare, and why it caused so many problems

Several houses were picked up and moved but not to an entirely different location, only from one side of a lot to the other. They still sit close enough to the newly widened road for dishes to rattle in the cupboards.
The homeowners weren't happy.
"When we bought it we sure didn't know about this," one resident told a newspaper reporter in the fall of 1982, when Tulsa was clearing ground to widen 71st Street and construct a new bridge across the Arkansas River. "We've owned this land since 1968."
That long ago, 71st was still been a dusty road stretching past wheat farms and cattle ranches with only a light sprinkling of new suburban housing. Nonetheless, Tulsa actually was thinking ahead and already envisioning what the street would become.
The first section of the Skelly Bypass, now part of Interstate 44, opened in 1957 to take traffic around the city, not through it. Virtually all development remained north of the expressway, which itself is 2 miles north of 71st Street. Saint Francis Hospital, when it opened in 1960, sat atop a lonely, windswept hill on 61st Street. And even a decade later, when Holland Hall left downtown to open a new school on 81st Street, it was described as a "country campus."
South Tulsa wasn't even suburban yet, it was still rural when Tulsa finished a "metropolitan area transportation study" in 1967, calling for the construction of a "primary arterial" street.
Officials considered making it 61st Street, but it seemed too close to the existing interstate. And they considered 81st, but it was too far from the interstate. 71st seemed just right.
The plan called for six lanes and a median all the way from Broken Arrow to U.S. 75.
Woodland Hills Mall, after it opened in 1976, got a lot of credit for turning 71st into a major shopping district. But it's surely no coincidence that developers chose a street that had already been designated as South Tulsa's major thoroughfare.
The city, however, didn't have enough funds to widen the street all at once. And various construction projects took so long that suburbs sprang up before the city could obtain rights of way, meaning the extra four lanes of 71st Street had to be built through neighborhoods instead of through cow pastures.
By the mid 1980s, disgruntled property owners were pushing for alternatives, even floating the wild idea of making 71st go one way and pairing it with either 61st or 81st going one-way the other direction. A homeowners association went as far as suing the city to stop a widening project between Lewis and Yale avenues, but a judge refused to issue a restraining order.
In the end, the city stuck to the original plan to six-lane the entire street. But the final widening project, from U.S. 169 to Garnett Road, wasn't finished until 2002.