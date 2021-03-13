Michael Overall: How 71st Street became South Tulsa's major thoroughfare, and why it caused so many problems

Officials considered making it 61st Street, but it seemed too close to the existing interstate. And they considered 81st, but it was too far from the interstate. 71st seemed just right.

The plan called for six lanes and a median all the way from Broken Arrow to U.S. 75.

Woodland Hills Mall, after it opened in 1976, got a lot of credit for turning 71st into a major shopping district. But it's surely no coincidence that developers chose a street that had already been designated as South Tulsa's major thoroughfare.

The city, however, didn't have enough funds to widen the street all at once. And various construction projects took so long that suburbs sprang up before the city could obtain rights of way, meaning the extra four lanes of 71st Street had to be built through neighborhoods instead of through cow pastures.

By the mid 1980s, disgruntled property owners were pushing for alternatives, even floating the wild idea of making 71st go one way and pairing it with either 61st or 81st going one-way the other direction. A homeowners association went as far as suing the city to stop a widening project between Lewis and Yale avenues, but a judge refused to issue a restraining order.