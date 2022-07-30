Michael Overall: How 61st and Yale almost became Tulsa's 'second downtown'

William K. Warren, with a $450 million fortune after selling his oil company, took a helicopter ride around Tulsa to scout locations for a new hospital, which he originally wanted to build at 21st Street and Peoria Avenue.

That location seemed ideal, Warren told the Tulsa World at the time, because it was close to both of the city’s existing hospitals in the mid-1950s, Hillcrest and St. John, which would let doctors practice at all three. But city officials, much to Warren’s surprise, refused to sell Woodward Park to him.

Next, he considered a location near the Tulsa state fairgrounds, around 21st and Yale Avenue, but decided the available land wasn’t big enough for future expansions of the hospital he envisioned. Instead, he settled on a dusty rural intersection at Yale and 61st Street.

A small, little-used airport sat on the northwest corner, which might have been why Warren’s helicopter flew over so far “into the country.” But what caught his attention were the wide-open pastures of the old Tulsa County “poor farm,” where the indigent could live in exchange for raising crops and cattle to pay for their own keep.

By the mid-1950s, federal welfare programs had made the farm largely unnecessary and Mayor L.C. Clark had already suggested turning part of it into a park, even though only a smattering of suburban development had reached that far south.

Warren paid $354,000 for two 80-acre tracts, one on the southeast corner where Saint Francis Hospital opened in 1960, and one on the southwest corner.

He apparently had the idea for a long time, perhaps even from the very beginning, to develop the second tract to generate funds to support his medical charities. But he waited until 1981, with Tulsa’s economy overflowing with oil revenues, to announce plans for a $400 million office complex across the street from the hospital.

A 20-story tower, One Warren Place, opened in 1983 with CITGO relocating its corporate headquarters from downtown. A nine-story, 371-room Doubletree hotel opened a couple of years later. And Two Warren Place, with 19 floors, was finished in 1986.

Meanwhile, other developments in the 1980s added about 1 million square feet of office space along a roughly two-mile stretch of South Yale with Warren Place more or less in the middle.

“A cluster of tall buildings rivaling those found downtown has emerged in south Tulsa,” the World reported in 1993.

At the time, nearly 20,000 people worked in the “Yale Corridor,” second only to downtown’s 43,000, the World said. And Yale was growing while downtown was still struggling to recover from the Oil Bust.

Warren Place had plans to add a third high-rise office tower plus at least three low-rise buildings, which all together would have given the complex more than 3 million square feet of rentable space. And various smaller projects were supposed to add another million square feet in the vicinity, according to the Tulsa World archives.

If they had all come to fruition, the Yale Corridor would have come close to matching the 7.6 million square feet of office space available downtown in the mid-’90s. But of course, most of the proposed buildings never materialized as a decade of economic stagnation canceled one project after another.

Nonetheless, South Yale remains one of the city’s most vibrant areas. And investors seem bullish about it.

The Warren Place office complex recently sold for $101 million. And the new owners are planning to spend more than $30 million on renovations and improvements, including new lobbies, corridors and restrooms.

It’s a “truly a special asset” in a “beautiful part of town,” Ben Appleby, the CEO of Dallas-based Dogwood Commercial, told the Tulsa World.

Downtown is going through a building boom these days. Could the Yale Corridor be next?

