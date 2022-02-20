Michael Overall: How 18th and Boston became the coolest place in Tulsa

“The interior featured overstuffed upholstery and padded tables, surrounded by red flocked wallpaper and gilded accents,” according to Rhys Martin’s book “Lost Restaurants of Tulsa.”

Owner Herb Kallmeyer always made a point of giving change in crisp, new bills straight from the bank. Used money wasn’t good enough for The Louisiane.

The Nine of Cups attracted well-to-do customers as well, especially for lunch. Downtown executives came for steak sandwiches and a martini or two — or maybe three. Some didn’t leave until after happy hour.

“$100 bills were flying around all over the place,” according to the archives of the Tulsa World.

After dark, the clientele changed. Live music created “a hippie atmosphere,” and the Nine of Cups became the center of “a youthful counter-culture movement,” the World reported.

The stage, built atop a walk-in cooler, featured local talent as well as big-name stars like Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt and Peter Frampton. And the audience would sometimes spill into the alley, which gained a reputation of its own for late-night parties that could last until the early hours of the morning.