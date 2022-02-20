Michael Overall: How 18th and Boston became the coolest place in Tulsa

After graduating in the early 1970s, three friends from the University of Arizona rounded up a couple of investors and went looking for a place to go into the restaurant business together.
They had all grown up in the East, but urban decay was making bigger cities less attractive in an era of high inflation and rising crime, while Tulsa was gushing with oil money. They came here because Tulsa had a beautiful downtown and a national reputation as an affluent, sophisticated city, according to newspaper interviews at the time.
The group renovated an old Safeway store near 17th Street and Boston Avenue, where a raised ceiling allowed room for a balcony and a giant aquarium separated the bar from the dining area. Dark wooden booths created a cozy atmosphere “as snug as a Hobbit’s den,” as the Tulsa Tribune described it.
The Nine of Cups opened Friday the 13th, April 1973.
By then, the area around 18th Street and Boston Avenue was already considered historic. The oldest storefronts were built in the 1910s to serve the new, upscale homes in the “suburb” of Maple Ridge.
The Louisiane, an upscale seafood restaurant, opened in 1935 and was widely considered the fanciest restaurant in Tulsa, if not all of Oklahoma.
“The interior featured overstuffed upholstery and padded tables, surrounded by red flocked wallpaper and gilded accents,” according to Rhys Martin’s book “Lost Restaurants of Tulsa.”
Owner Herb Kallmeyer always made a point of giving change in crisp, new bills straight from the bank. Used money wasn’t good enough for The Louisiane.
The Nine of Cups attracted well-to-do customers as well, especially for lunch. Downtown executives came for steak sandwiches and a martini or two — or maybe three. Some didn’t leave until after happy hour.
“$100 bills were flying around all over the place,” according to the archives of the Tulsa World.
After dark, the clientele changed. Live music created “a hippie atmosphere,” and the Nine of Cups became the center of “a youthful counter-culture movement,” the World reported.
The stage, built atop a walk-in cooler, featured local talent as well as big-name stars like Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt and Peter Frampton. And the audience would sometimes spill into the alley, which gained a reputation of its own for late-night parties that could last until the early hours of the morning.
By the mid-’70s, two other restaurant/clubs — Magicians Theater and Boston Avenue Market — had opened near 18th and Boston. And together with the Nine of Cups they formed what became known as the Devil’s Triangle — so named because “there was a lot of misbehavin’ going on,” as a bartender once explained to the World.
The Nine of Cups closed in 1989. But 18th and Boston’s edgy reputation lived on with SRO, an ’80s-era dance club, and a string of music venues that different generations of Tulsans will remember — The Brick. Rehab. Steamroller Blues. And others.
Today, the live-music tradition continues with the Mercury Lounge and The Shrine. But the area’s reputation has become a lot more family-friendly with some of the highest-rated restaurants in Tulsa, including FarmBar, Dalessandro’s and Tacos X Mezcal.
BurnCo opened near 18th and Boston in late 2013 and quickly gained a cult following with its unique approach to barbecue, using Tulsa-made Hasty Bake grills to cook just about everything on the menu. Even the potato salad.
A fire gutted the restaurant Wednesday night and left FarmBar with water and smoke damage next door.
Hopefully the historic building — part of the old Devil’s Triangle itself and one of the most celebrated music venues in Tulsa — can be restored and the restaurants reopened. But in the meantime, the employees will be out of work.
Mercury Lounge, just across the street at 1745 S. Boston Ave., planned a daylong benefit concert Sunday to help offset the lost wages.
A “Bluegrass Brunch” with Johnny Mullenax will begin at noon, with later performers to include Tequila Kim, Brandon Clark, Kalyn Fay, Beau Roberson, Paul Benjaman, Cassie Latshaw and Dane & the Soup.
Admission will be free, with donations collected at the door while proceeds from the venue’s Patio Grill will also contribute to the cause.
Tulsa’s music community coming together to help employees from two of the city’s most popular restaurants? It might be the coolest thing that has ever happened at 18th and Boston. And that’s really saying something.