Michael Overall: Here is why Tulsa keeps getting big-name retailers on its wish list

In February 2013, volunteers drove 270 miles to Kansas City and spent more than $7,000 at a Trader Joe’s, filling a rental truck with pumpkin macarons, Quattro Formaggio and other specialty items not available in Tulsa at the time.

The city’s young professionals group, TYPros, arranged the merchandise on shelves, much like it had been displayed at the store itself, and opened a downtown pop-up shop. The customers had, in fact, pre-ordered all of the items and were simply there to pick it up. But the crowd was meant to show the trendy grocery chain what it was missing by not having a location in Tulsa.

Almost exactly three years later, a Trader Joe’s opened in Brookside.

Since that first effort almost a decade ago, TYPros has targeted several big-name outlets and retailers with “Bring It to Tulsa” campaigns. Some still haven’t come. You still have to drive to Kansas City, for example, to shop at the nearest IKEA or go all the way to a northern Dallas suburb to enjoy an In-N-Out burger.

But several chains that Tulsa once coveted have now become so well established that they’re pretty much taken for granted. Urban Outfitters has been around since February 2015. Torchy’s Tacos came in January 2018.

Costco opened a location on South Memorial Drive in 2016. And Tulsa recently agreed to provide up to $3.9 million in economic incentives for Costco’s second local store, scheduled to begin construction soon at the northeast corner of 46th Street North and U.S. 169, south of Owasso.

Did the TYPros campaigns really work? They certainly didn’t hurt. But other factors helped too.

The population of metropolitan Tulsa recently topped 1 million for the first time, according to the U.S. Census. Seventeen year ago, when TYPros was formed, the city and surrounding suburbs had fewer than 900,000 residents.

Meanwhile, the area’s median household income has climbed from barely over $40,000 to just under $50,000.

For national retailers, the Tulsa market looks a lot more attractive than it used to. Now, if only people would get that excited about local shops.

