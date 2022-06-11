Michael Overall: Half a century ago, south Tulsa had one of the best college-sports facilities in the country

Meeting with 11 of his closest associates in 1970, Oral Roberts pitched the idea of building a 10,000-seat arena in south Tulsa and suggested that fundraising begin immediately with everyone emptying their wallets.

The group scraped together $257 in cash. And that was enough for Oral Roberts University to announce the arena would be built, according to the evangelist’s autobiography.

The Mabee Center, bigger than any venue in Norman or Stillwater at the time and nearly the size of Oklahoma City’s Myriad arena, was a shockingly ambitious project for a campus that was only five years old and didn’t even have 1,000 students yet.

But ORU already had a bigtime basketball program. Roberts, who played high school basketball, would personally scout recruits. And he was known to lace sermons with terms like “zone press” and “pick and roll.”

The team, known back then as the Titans, was in the middle of a 52-game home winning streak when Roberts got inspired to build the arena.

Frank Wallace, the Tulsa architect who had spent most of the 1960s working full-time for ORU, created a compact design that matched the campus’ distinctive, mid-century modern style. But he incorporated a subtle reference to Gothic cathedrals by using 16 external supports that resemble a space-age version of flying buttresses.

Inside, the Mabee offered amenities that few other colleges could match in the ’70s, including locker room Jacuzzis, a separate practice gym and a high-tech scoreboard that could show animation. Roberts originally planned to spend $5 million but construction ultimately cost $11 million, which would be close to $80 million today.

Johnny Cash opened the arena with a concert on Oct. 27, 1972. And before ORU began playing at the Mabee in December, the Dallas Chaparrals made it their home court for one night to host the New York Nets.

There was “nothing like it in the state and few like it in the country," Roberts said.

And the Mabee remained Tulsa’s biggest venue until the BOK Center opened in 2008. But it didn’t exactly remain a standard-bearer for college athletics as other programs far outspent ORU on facilities.

That’s why the Mabee Center, as it turns 50 this year, is getting a $15 million expansion.

Donors stepped forward after ORU’s fairy-tale run to the NCAA’s Sweet 16 in 2021. And the new Mike Carter Athletic Center, under construction on the southeast side of the Mabee, will offer state-of-the-are training facilities, including a 10,000-square-foot “sports performance area” with indoor turf, allowing multiple teams to train at the same time.

Two full-size practice courts will serve the men's and women's basketball teams, while a variety of sports will benefit from meeting rooms, study halls and new administrative offices.

Campus officials have described the new facility as a “quantum leap forward” for ORU. Maybe even as big a leap as the Mabee itself made half a century ago.

