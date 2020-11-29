Michael Overall: Even after decades of change, Tulsa International still has midcentury character

Twenty years ago, to get ready for crowds arriving for the U.S. Open at Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa International Airport added an 800-foot fabric canopy along the curb in front of the main terminal.
Covering the sidewalk, the canopy obscured the “less is more” simplicity of the airport’s midcentury architecture. But it added functionality and practicality as it kept the hot sun or the cold rain off passengers as they loaded and unloaded baggage.
Bob Jones, one of the most influential architects in Tulsa history, would probably understand. He believed that form should always follow function. And he designed the airport to work like an efficient machine, moving cars, luggage, people and aircraft through the system with minimal friction.
Aesthetically, Jones followed the example of the great Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, a modernist pioneer who emphasized simple geometric shapes with an almost complete lack of ornamentation. Jones used tall ceilings, glass walls and understated colors to make the airport terminal feel light, airy and even bigger than it really was.
Since the main terminal opened in 1961, however, decades of updates and renovations have added a lot of clutter, erasing or hiding much of Jones’ masterpiece.
For “Building Tulsa,” a book that the Tulsa World published last year about some of the city’s best architecture, we photographed the airport’s largest room, Schwab Hall, because at the time it had changed the least over the years. But even there, car-rental booths and other modern amenities were encroaching on the wide-open, light-filled space that Jones had envisioned. The room, despite floor-to-ceiling windows, felt dark and cluttered.
Now the airport has finished a $7.5 million renovation of Schwab Hall, again altering Jones’ original design, most noticeably with the addition of skylights. But in this case, local architect Whit Todd embraced Jones’ minimalism and brought back some of the midcentury spirit, making the airport’s main hall once again look spacious and bright.
Next, Tulsa International will embark on a five-year capital improvement plan that will include nearly $3 million of work on the air traffic control tower, which will get rehabilitated stairs and a new roof.
The 157-foot landmark still looks pretty much the same as it did on Jones’ drawing board, with most of the steel frame left exposed to show off the criss-crossing pattern of the support structure. The only enclosed areas include the observation room at the top and some equipment storage directly below it, along with stairs and the elevator shaft. It’s a textbook study of bare-bones architecture.
Unfortunately, Tulsans rarely get to appreciate the tower except when we’re taking off or landing. It’s barely visible from public roads. But it’s probably the best-preserved part of the airport’s mid-century heritage, and hopefully the planned improvements won’t change its appearance.
