Michael Overall: Even after decades of change, Tulsa International still has midcentury character

Twenty years ago, to get ready for crowds arriving for the U.S. Open at Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa International Airport added an 800-foot fabric canopy along the curb in front of the main terminal.

Covering the sidewalk, the canopy obscured the “less is more” simplicity of the airport’s midcentury architecture. But it added functionality and practicality as it kept the hot sun or the cold rain off passengers as they loaded and unloaded baggage.

Bob Jones, one of the most influential architects in Tulsa history, would probably understand. He believed that form should always follow function. And he designed the airport to work like an efficient machine, moving cars, luggage, people and aircraft through the system with minimal friction.

Aesthetically, Jones followed the example of the great Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, a modernist pioneer who emphasized simple geometric shapes with an almost complete lack of ornamentation. Jones used tall ceilings, glass walls and understated colors to make the airport terminal feel light, airy and even bigger than it really was.

Since the main terminal opened in 1961, however, decades of updates and renovations have added a lot of clutter, erasing or hiding much of Jones’ masterpiece.