Michael Overall: Downtown Tulsa's shopping mall failed in the '80s, but would it succeed now?

“It was never going to work,” Connolly says. “Of course, we didn’t know it at the time. But it didn’t take long to figure it out. We never generated the kind of traffic that you need to sustain a development of that size.”

Tulsans preferred suburban malls. It’s as simple as that.

Connolly’s closed in 1981. Most of the Forum’s other stores were gone by ’89 and the theater left in 1990. The ice rink, always the Forum’s most successful endeavor, remained opened until 1995 and a few restaurants managed to last until ’96. But the entire mall was converted into office space in 1997.

Connolly, meanwhile, moved to the East Coast and became involved with the renovation of Washington, D.C.’s famous Union Station. A neoclassical masterpiece built in 1907, it became so deteriorated that the roof partially collapsed in the early 1980s, but the station reopened in ’88 as a mixed-use retail development. And Connolly operated a popular events center there.

Like Tulsa’s Forum, Union Station was an urban renewal project meant to lure shoppers back from the suburbs. Unlike the Forum, it succeeded.

Washington’s larger population helped, Connolly says. And the station’s breathtaking architecture certainly didn’t hurt. But attitudes mattered, too.