Michael Overall: Downtown Tulsa's shopping mall failed in the '80s, but would it succeed now?

Before it opened in 1978, the Williams Center Forum tried to lure a big-name national retailer to occupy a certain prime location inside the mall, but none of them would take the risk.
Shoppers were fleeing downtown Tulsa at the time. And national retailers preferred the new Woodland Hills Mall that had opened two years earlier on 71st Street. But the Forum, part of an epic “urban renewal” project that covered nine square blocks and included the 52-story BOK Tower, was supposed to reverse the decline of downtown and bring shopping back from the suburbs.
“We didn’t have the name recognition that they really wanted, but the other guys had already turned them down,” remembers Markham Connolly, who ran an upscale men’s clothing shop on Boston Avenue before relocating to the Forum.
Connolly’s occupied nearly 28,000 square feet on the mall’s third level designed by Boston architect Benjamin Thompson, who had won national acclaim for turning historic Faneuil Hall into a widely successful retail center.
Thompson wanted Connolly’s to feel like a cozy New England home, so he divided the space into several ”stores within a store,” including a café, a wine bar and an indoor garden called Palm Court, with trees, flowers and a skylight.
The rest of the Forum featured a 700-seat movie theater and more than 60 shops and restaurants scattered across three levels overlooking a 185-foot-long ice-skating rink, all of which opened with considerable fanfare.
“It was never going to work,” Connolly says. “Of course, we didn’t know it at the time. But it didn’t take long to figure it out. We never generated the kind of traffic that you need to sustain a development of that size.”
Tulsans preferred suburban malls. It’s as simple as that.
Connolly’s closed in 1981. Most of the Forum’s other stores were gone by ’89 and the theater left in 1990. The ice rink, always the Forum’s most successful endeavor, remained opened until 1995 and a few restaurants managed to last until ’96. But the entire mall was converted into office space in 1997.
Connolly, meanwhile, moved to the East Coast and became involved with the renovation of Washington, D.C.’s famous Union Station. A neoclassical masterpiece built in 1907, it became so deteriorated that the roof partially collapsed in the early 1980s, but the station reopened in ’88 as a mixed-use retail development. And Connolly operated a popular events center there.
Like Tulsa’s Forum, Union Station was an urban renewal project meant to lure shoppers back from the suburbs. Unlike the Forum, it succeeded.
Washington’s larger population helped, Connolly says. And the station’s breathtaking architecture certainly didn’t hurt. But attitudes mattered, too.
The people of D.C. wanted Union Station. Tulsans didn’t want the Forum. At least not in the 1980s.
Now retired, Connolly recently moved back to Tulsa after 36 years. And it’s not the same city.
South Tulsa was pretty much nothing but prairie when he left, Connolly says. “Now there’s basically another city out there.”
And downtown no longer becomes abandoned after dark. Some parts seem even busier after the sun goes down.
Would the Forum succeed now?
“Oh yes, absolutely,” Connolly says. “Absolutely. Tulsa is a lot younger now, for one thing. A lot more young people are coming here, and they want a downtown. People want a downtown now.”
