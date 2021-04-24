 Skip to main content
Michael Overall: Downtown Tulsa's old OTASCO building now completely unrecognizable as trendy 'Patio 201'
Michael Overall: Downtown Tulsa's old OTASCO building now completely unrecognizable as trendy 'Patio 201'

  Updated
The old OTASCO store, closed since the late 1980s, faced the corner of Second Street and Cincinnati Avenue. But to bring new life to the space, a developer wanted to turn the building around to face the opposite direction.

Jeff Scott envisioned a new main entrance with a comfortable patio where people could hang out and maybe enjoy a beverage or two. But to become a good spot for people watching, it needed to look east toward other shops and restaurants in the Blue Dome District.

“I wanted the back of the building to be the front,” Scott says. “But then the patio was going to have to be up against the alley."

And who wants to sit next to an alley?

He couldn’t simply block it. Delivery vans and garbage collectors needed access to nearby businesses. The only solution was to make the the alley not look like an alley.

In 2018, Scott applied for $265,000 of Technology TIF funds to “activate” a 20-foot-wide lane as a pedestrian corridor between First and Second streets, albeit while preserving access for trash trucks and other vehicles.

Fresh pavement helped, as did additional lighting. But the real trick was making the Dumpsters disappear. All the businesses along the alley now share a garbage compactor that is kept out of site behind a low wall.

The old OTASCO store, built in the 1970s, seemed so utterly boring that people who work at City Hall across the street could walk past it every day for years and not remember it. The most notable features included blank walls of beige brick and a flat roof with a giant air-conditioning unit on top.

Tulsa architect Josh Chesney re-imagined the ground floor as sleek, modern storefronts. And a glass elevator takes visitors up to the main tenant, a new downtown location for The Brook bar and grill. Rooftop seating offers a sweeping view of the skyline.

The Brook opened last week, but Scott was still debating what to name the development. Most people still call it the old OTASCO building, but he was leaning toward "Patio 201."

It's a reference to the address on South Cincinnati but also a nod toward the two patios, one upstairs and one down. Scott hopes people will treat it kind of like their own back porch.

"Just sit. Relax. Stay a while," he says. "There's no hurry."

