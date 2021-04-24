Michael Overall: Downtown Tulsa's old OTASCO building now completely unrecognizable as trendy 'Patio 201'

The old OTASCO store, closed since the late 1980s, faced the corner of Second Street and Cincinnati Avenue. But to bring new life to the space, a developer wanted to turn the building around to face the opposite direction.

Jeff Scott envisioned a new main entrance with a comfortable patio where people could hang out and maybe enjoy a beverage or two. But to become a good spot for people watching, it needed to look east toward other shops and restaurants in the Blue Dome District.

“I wanted the back of the building to be the front,” Scott says. “But then the patio was going to have to be up against the alley."

And who wants to sit next to an alley?

He couldn’t simply block it. Delivery vans and garbage collectors needed access to nearby businesses. The only solution was to make the the alley not look like an alley.

In 2018, Scott applied for $265,000 of Technology TIF funds to “activate” a 20-foot-wide lane as a pedestrian corridor between First and Second streets, albeit while preserving access for trash trucks and other vehicles.