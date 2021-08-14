Michael Overall: Downtown found new ways to use old buildings. Can suburban Tulsa do it too?

The U.S. Corps of Engineers left downtown Tulsa in 1993 and its old building, a neoclassical masterpiece with 22 massive Corinthian columns at Third Street and Boulder Avenue, reverted to its original use as a federal courthouse.
In exchange, the Corps got more office space and a plenty of convenient parking at a suburban development near the Interstate 44/U.S. 169 interchange. But architecturally, the agency’s new Dominion Building was a textbook example of “nondescript” — five stories of beige brick and horizontal bands of dark glass.
The Corps moved again in 2017, leaving a lot of underutilized office space in the Dominion Building.
If it was a historic downtown landmark, the solution would have seemed obvious: Convert at least some of the floors into apartments. The old Tulsa Tribune offices, for example, remained vacant for decades before they became the city’s first modern lofts in 2001.
The Philtower followed in 2004, turning several upper floors into residential units. Then came the Mayo, the Vandever, the Palace Building and others. “Adaptive reuse” became an enormously important part of downtown’s revitalization over the past two decades.
But would the concept work with a suburban office building like the Dominion?
The famous Bell Labs, once an epicenter of technology and innovation in suburban Holmdel, N.J., was threatened with demolition in 2006 before a group of historic preservationists organized an effort to find creative ways to repurpose the site. Eventually they found a developer who embraced a plan to convert the old offices and laboratories into a mixed-use “town center” with housing, retail, dining and other amenities.
Of course, the Bell Labs had a lot going for them: historic significance, sleek mid-century architecture and proximity to New York, to mention just a few. Nonetheless, the project is widely considered a precedent for “suburban renewal” and has influenced recent developments in cities all across the country.
Earlier this month, an out-of-state developer announced plans to convert the Dominion Building into 106 apartments along with a café, fitness center, swimming pool and cabana, creating what one promoter described as a “resort compound” where tenants will feel like they’re on vacation without ever leaving home.
The same company, TAG Multifamily, bought the tornado-damaged Remington Tower last year with plans to turn the 19-story office building into 104 luxury apartments overlooking Interstate 44 near Sheridan Road.
If successful, they’re going to make a lot of Tulsa real-estate investors realize that an office building doesn’t have to be an office building forever. Adaptive reuse has moved to the suburbs.