Michael Overall: Downtown found new ways to use old buildings. Can suburban Tulsa do it too?

The U.S. Corps of Engineers left downtown Tulsa in 1993 and its old building, a neoclassical masterpiece with 22 massive Corinthian columns at Third Street and Boulder Avenue, reverted to its original use as a federal courthouse.

In exchange, the Corps got more office space and a plenty of convenient parking at a suburban development near the Interstate 44/U.S. 169 interchange. But architecturally, the agency’s new Dominion Building was a textbook example of “nondescript” — five stories of beige brick and horizontal bands of dark glass.

The Corps moved again in 2017, leaving a lot of underutilized office space in the Dominion Building.

If it was a historic downtown landmark, the solution would have seemed obvious: Convert at least some of the floors into apartments. The old Tulsa Tribune offices, for example, remained vacant for decades before they became the city’s first modern lofts in 2001.

The Philtower followed in 2004, turning several upper floors into residential units. Then came the Mayo, the Vandever, the Palace Building and others. “Adaptive reuse” became an enormously important part of downtown’s revitalization over the past two decades.

But would the concept work with a suburban office building like the Dominion?