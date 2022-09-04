Michael Overall: Did downtown Tulsa's iconic Vandevers department store make 'a horrible mistake?'

Gary Vandever, semi-retired in his 70s, took a trip to Europe in the late 1950s and left his son in charge of downtown Tulsa’s oldest department store. But as soon as the elder Vandever got on the plane, the younger one called a construction firm to talk about plans for a new location at Utica Square.

“We’re going to make some changes,” William “Bill” Vandever announced.

Vandevers, tracing its history back to a dry goods store that opened near First and Main streets in 1904, had initially resisted suburban temptations. And when the company finally decided to expand beyond downtown, a friendly competitor tried to talk Vandever out of it.

“We’ve checked with our analysts,” John Duncan, who owned a chain of Oklahoma department stores, told Vandever. “I have studied this area. You’re making a horrible mistake.”

Rather than cancel the Utica Square project, the elder Vandever scaled down the plans to be just a small shop. But when his father left Tulsa on vacation, William Vandever reversed the decision and tripled the size of the new store. By the time his father got home, it was too late to back out, according to a 2009 interview with the Voices of Oklahoma.

Known as “the store with everything,” Vandevers’ flagship location stood at 16 E. Fifth St., where it sold mink coats and imported jewelry alongside blue jeans and Mickey Mouse watches.

Its six-story building seemed gargantuan when it opened in 1924, but the store outgrew it and expanded into the first two floors of the adjacent Thompson Building. Another expansion extended into parts of a third building and then into a fourth, with the store eventually doubling its square footage, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.

But shoppers faced a maze of interconnected spaces spread across half a square block. Suburban locations, first at Utica Square and then at Southroads Mall, offered more elbow room and easier navigation.

Sales plummeted at the downtown store and it closed in 1970. The suburban locations survived until 1991 and ’92, when Vandevers could no longer compete with giant national retail chains.

Now, ironically, size no longer seems to give suburban departments stores as much of an advantage as they struggle against Amazon and other online retailers that have outgrown physical walls all together.

Downtown retail, meanwhile, seems to be making a nationwide resurgence. Over the last several years, shopping in “walkable urban places” has grown as a percentage of the total retail market in 21 of the top 30 metropolitan areas across the country, according to a recent study by George Washington University.

If shoppers want convenience, they go online. If they want “an experience,” people prefer smaller, personalized shops that can fit easily into historic storefronts, according to the study.

Downtown Tulsa’s retail scene remains a fraction of what it was in Vandevers’ heyday, but it has been growing for the past several years, with Fleet Feet opening in 2010, Ida Red in 2013 and the Boxyard in 2016, among other shopping locations.

Duncan’s advice might have been right after all. It was just seven decades ahead of its time.

