Michael Overall: Could Tulsa ruin its downtown landmark by changing Center of the Universe?

The Bank of Oklahoma Tower stands in the middle of Boston Avenue like a 52-story wall, separating what Tulsa used to call the Central Business District from the north side of downtown.
World-famous architect Minoru Yamasaki blocked the street partly for dramatic effect, using other skyscrapers along Boston as a sort of “picture frame” where his own building could stand majestically at the center of attention. But it made the old Boston Avenue bridge a virtual dead end, rendering it pretty much useless for drivers.
Office workers, however, still needed to walk across the bridge to reach commuter parking lots on the north side of the railroad tracks. For all practical purposes, the BOK Tower had already made it a pedestrian bridge. And in 1983, when the city needed to make major repairs to the aging structure, officials went ahead and made it literally a pedestrian bridge.
To fully appreciate local architect John Laur’s design, you need to see the bridge from the upper floors of the BOK, where you can notice separate brick paths stretching out toward each other and meeting in a swirl at the middle.
“It was intended as a metaphor,” Laur told the Tulsa World in 1997, “and was a physical link between the north and south sides of town.”
The very middle of the bridge has a concrete circle 30 inches in diameter surrounded by a circle of bricks 8 feet in diameter. Laur designed it strictly for looks. Not for acoustics.
Nobody seemed more surprised than the architect himself when Tulsans began to notice a strange sonic phenomena.
Stand in the center of the circle, facing any direction, and your voice will sound perfectly normal to people nearby but will seem oddly distorted to yourself. Some people find it particularly noticeable when they whisper or sing.
The Tulsa World archives offer two dominant theories to explain it.
Support Local Journalism
Voices could be echoing off knee-high, half-circular planters that surround the center of the bridge. Or it could be a reverberation from the expansion joint that connects the two halves of the bridge. Or maybe the concrete planters and the expansion joint are somehow working together.
Nobody really knows. But the quirky little sound effect has turned the pedestrian bridge into one of downtown Tulsa’s most iconic landmarks, known far and wide as “the Center of the Universe” and visited by untold thousands of people every year.
Earlier this month, the Downtown Coordinating Council presented a preliminary plan for $2.35 million in improvements to the pedestrian bridge, including new sidewalks, paving, enhanced structural components, renewed planter beds, landscaping and irrigation systems, new lighting and public art.
But if nobody really understands how the Center of the Universe works, what’s to keep the “improvements” from ruining it?
The echo effect may not have been an intentional part of the original design, but it’s going to have to be a very intentional part of the new design.
Lea Thompson filming movie in Oklahoma
Oklahoma voter guide 2020
Polling place
Proof of identity
Absentee
Ballots at USPS
Dates
Observing
Sample ballot
Sample ballot Tulsa November 2020
Safety
Voter Portal online
Negating absentee ballot
Long lines?
State Question 814
State Question 805
Congressional District 1
Congressional districts 2, 3 and 4
U.S. Senate race
Senate District 35
Senate District 37
House Districts 71, 78
House Districts 66, 68 and 29
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.