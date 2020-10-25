Michael Overall: Could Tulsa ruin everything by changing the Center of the Universe?

The Bank of Oklahoma Tower stands in the middle of Boston Avenue like a 52-story wall, separating what Tulsa used to call the Central Business District from the north side of downtown.

World-famous architect Minoru Yamasaki blocked the street partly for dramatic effect, using other skyscrapers along Boston as a sort of “picture frame” where his own building could stand majestically at the center of attention. But it made the old Boston Avenue bridge a virtual dead end, rendering it pretty much useless for drivers.

Office workers, however, still needed to walk across the bridge to reach commuter parking lots on the north side of the railroad tracks. For all practical purposes, the BOK Tower had already made it a pedestrian bridge. And in 1983, when the city needed to make major repairs to the aging structure, officials went ahead and made it literally a pedestrian bridge.

To fully appreciate local architect John Laur’s design, you need to see the bridge from the upper floors of the BOK, where you can notice separate brick paths stretching out toward each other and meeting in a swirl at the middle.

“It was intended as a metaphor,” Laur told the Tulsa World in 1997, “and was a physical link between the north and south sides of town.”