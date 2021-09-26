Michael Overall: Construction of the historic Hotel Tulsa was once delayed, proving that some things never change

On a Tuesday night in April 1910, more than a dozen Tulsa businessmen crowded into an attorney’s office for a late meeting, where the mood must have seemed a little tense.
Earlier that day, the investors had finalized the purchase of a $55,000 lot at the corner of Third Street and Cincinnati Avenue. And they had already announced plans to build a 10-story hotel, a project Tulsa desperately needed as the population exploded during the Oil Boom.
Passenger trains were arriving in Tulsa, on average, every 42 minutes and bringing nearly 1,000 passengers per day. Some were only visiting. Others came looking for work. But all of them would need a bed for the night, and the entire city had barely 1,200 hotel rooms at the time, according to historical accounts.
The new hotel was supposed to cost $300,000, or roughly the equivalent of $8.3 million in today’s money. Now that they owned the land, however, construction costs began skyrocketing.
The investors got together that night to talk about raising another $100,000.
Even for oil tycoons, that was a lot of money. And it took more than a year to secure the additional financing, even then thanks only to a last-minute loan from a local bank, according to a history of the city published in 1924 and called “Tulsa: A Story of Success.”
Other delays plagued the project too, including a shortage of building materials. And investors had to win permission from the city to increase the height of the building to 12 stories, which was considered a safety risk at a time when elevators weren’t considered so reliable.
The Hotel Tulsa finally opened in May 1912.
The height of luxury with marble columns, fine dining and hot baths, the hotel became the unofficial office space for some of the biggest names in Tulsa history, including Harry Sinclair, J. Paul Getty and William G. Skelly. Local newspapers supposedly kept reporters in the lobby full-time just to keep up with the latest business developments.
Today, the Performing Arts Center stands in its place.
The old Hotel Tulsa came down in November 1973 as part of the “urban renewal” project that also built the Williams Center and the BOK Tower. The entire square block east of the PAC became parking.
Ironically, in the 1960s, the block had been a prime example of a “mixed-use” area, with apartment buildings, hotels and ground-floor retailers, including OTASCO’s flagship store at Second Street and Cincinnati.
Now Tulsa wants to turn the parking lot back into mixed-use.
Well, actually, Tulsa has been wanting to do it for several years. But the project has faced delay after delay.
Developers pitched ideas for the lot in September 2015, and the PAC had planned as early as September 2016 to sell the property to a development firm called Flaherty & Collins, based in Indianapolis.
The PAC Trust, however, didn’t actually approve the $5.5 million sale until last week.
The development, known as the Annex, will include a grocery store, a 240-unit apartment building and a boutique hotel, plus a parking garage for the PAC and nearby City Hall.
Work might begin at the site in the second quarter of 2022, officials told the Tulsa World. But don’t be surprised to see more delays. That is, after all, a long Tulsa tradition.
