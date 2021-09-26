Michael Overall: Construction of the historic Hotel Tulsa was once delayed, proving that some things never change

On a Tuesday night in April 1910, more than a dozen Tulsa businessmen crowded into an attorney’s office for a late meeting, where the mood must have seemed a little tense.

Earlier that day, the investors had finalized the purchase of a $55,000 lot at the corner of Third Street and Cincinnati Avenue. And they had already announced plans to build a 10-story hotel, a project Tulsa desperately needed as the population exploded during the Oil Boom.

Passenger trains were arriving in Tulsa, on average, every 42 minutes and bringing nearly 1,000 passengers per day. Some were only visiting. Others came looking for work. But all of them would need a bed for the night, and the entire city had barely 1,200 hotel rooms at the time, according to historical accounts.

The new hotel was supposed to cost $300,000, or roughly the equivalent of $8.3 million in today’s money. Now that they owned the land, however, construction costs began skyrocketing.

The investors got together that night to talk about raising another $100,000.