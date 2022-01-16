Michael Overall: Claremore embraces a cutting-edge plan to ‘save the suburbs’ — Should other Tulsa communities do the same?

On the one hand, it’s a very innovative approach to city planning. Claremore recently became only the second community in the United States to adopt Petty’s version of pattern zoning, following Bryan, Texas. But it’s also a return to some very traditional ideas about building cohesive neighborhoods, where individual homes complement each other and contribute to the overall character of the street.

“We want to see some real intentional infill and development here,” said City Manager John Feary. “And we want to make that process really, really easy but also aesthetically pleasing.”

Like Midtown Tulsa and other parts of the metropolitan area, Claremore has seen a lot of historic homes torn down in recent years.

“And what was being built in its place was more modern in its architecture,” Feary said. “It was kind of distracting and it was kind of disrupting the urban fabric of the established neighborhoods. We want new development, but we want it to look good.”