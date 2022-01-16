Michael Overall: Claremore embraces a cutting-edge plan to ‘save the suburbs’ — Should other Tulsa communities do the same?

Matthew Petty, the longest-serving member of the City Council in Fayetteville, Arkansas, resigned quite unexpectedly in October, less than a year into his fourth term. He was traveling too much, Petty explained, and could no longer give the job the attention it needed.
Among the many places that he had been visiting was Claremore.
The founder of Infill Group, a small-scale residential and mixed-use development firm, Petty had been to town to advocate for “pattern zoning,” which he describes as a way to “save the suburbs“ from “miles and miles of auto-dominated streetscapes.”
It’s either a new idea or a very old one, depending on how you look at it.
In pattern zoning, town officials pre-approve a set of architectural designs for a given neighborhood. Developers simply choose which designs they want to use from a pattern book, much like shopping from a catalog. That way, officials know that new housing projects will meet the aesthetic standards they want for a certain part of town.
If they don’t want McMansions in a historic neighborhood, for example, they simply don’t include any McMansion plans in the neighborhood’s set of patterns.
On the one hand, it’s a very innovative approach to city planning. Claremore recently became only the second community in the United States to adopt Petty’s version of pattern zoning, following Bryan, Texas. But it’s also a return to some very traditional ideas about building cohesive neighborhoods, where individual homes complement each other and contribute to the overall character of the street.
“We want to see some real intentional infill and development here,” said City Manager John Feary. “And we want to make that process really, really easy but also aesthetically pleasing.”
Like Midtown Tulsa and other parts of the metropolitan area, Claremore has seen a lot of historic homes torn down in recent years.
“And what was being built in its place was more modern in its architecture,” Feary said. “It was kind of distracting and it was kind of disrupting the urban fabric of the established neighborhoods. We want new development, but we want it to look good.”
Officials have pre-approved enough pattern designs to create a wide variety of housing and avoid the cookie-cutter trap that suburban development can fall into, officials said. And the patterns also vary from one district to the next, ensuring that each part of Claremore will have a distinct character.
With typical use-based zoning, projects could take 60 to 90 days to get approved, said City Planner Kyle Clifton. But Claremore has already had more than 20 projects sail through the approval process in less than a month under the new system, officials said.
“This drastically cuts down on the administrative hurdles that these developers have to jump over to actually get something going,” Clifton said. “So they have really embraced it.”
With Petty crisscrossing the region to promote it, pattern zoning could put Claremore on the leading edge of a national trend away from suburban sprawl and back toward traditional neighborhood-style development. Other Tulsa suburbs, maybe even Tulsa itself, might want to think about it too, Feary said.
“We have such unique areas of town that are so historic,” the city manager said. “How do we capitalize on that and grow and bring development into these areas without disturbing what is already there or spoiling what has made those areas so special in the first place?
“We think we have found a way to do it.”
