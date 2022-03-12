Michael Overall: Challenges will bring 'exciting' possibilities for historic downtown Tulsa landmark

As news broke of President John Kennedy’s assassination in November 1963, several Tulsa officials gathered around a television on the mezzanine of the historic Pythian Building, a three-story Art Deco landmark at Fifth Street and Boulder Avenue.

The Pythian had become a hotbed of Democratic Party politics in mid-century Tulsa. But it hadn’t started out that way.

The building was designed in the late 1920s as a ritzy hotel, with architect Edward Saunders envisioning a 13-story tower with a luxurious “golden ballroom” at the top. The intricate terracotta exterior included narrow vertical piers running up the sides of the building to emphasize its height.

Or what was supposed to be its height. Construction stopped after the stock market crashed in 1929, and the building never got more than three floors off the ground. Giving up on plans for the hotel, the original developers sold the property to the Knights of Pythias, a nonsectarian fraternal organization. And as Tulsa sank into the Great Depression, the building had to find a new purpose.

The location, just a block north of the original Tulsa County Courthouse at Sixth and Boulder, quickly made it a popular choice for law offices. Even after the courthouse moved to the Civic Center in 1955, the Pythian Building remained an easy two-block walk.

Tenants included Frasier, Frasier & Hickman, where prominent attorney Thomas Dee Frasier served as a longtime chairman of the Tulsa County Democratic Party, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.

The Public Defender’s Office moved into the building 25 years ago, carrying on the Pythian’s long association with the legal profession. But the group will leave the building at the end of this month to work out of the county’s new administrative offices at 218 W. Sixth St., diagonally across the street from the courthouse.

The departure will leave roughly half of the Pythian Building vacant, according to property tax records. And that’s not to mention the closings of three ground-floor restaurants since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Like it did in 1929, the Pythian Building is facing a whole new set of circumstances. And like the rest of downtown Tulsa, it will have to adapt to a post-COVID world.

Remote work is creating less demand for office space. And with more people working from home, downtown is seeing smaller lunch crowds, driving multiple restaurants out of business.

Will the Pythian Building attract new office tenants? Or, like many other historic landmarks, will it convert into lofts? Or will it find a third option?

Owner Stuart Price, chairman of Price Family Properties, doesn’t know yet. But where others might see a problem, he sees opportunity.

“It’s exciting,” Price recently told the Tulsa World. “We’ll see what the next iteration of this beautiful building is.”

