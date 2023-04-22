Related Content House where King planned Alabama marches moving to Michigan

Breaking into an abandoned house to escape the cold in February 1976, somebody lit a fire in the old kitchen at 412 N. Cheyenne Ave. And the flames got out of control.

But it may have been the only fire in Tulsa history to actually save a house from destruction.

The damage seems to have been minimal, but some plaster fell off the kitchen wall. And when officials pulled away more of the plaster to inspect the internal structure, they found an old bundle of letters, hidden inside the wall for decades, addressed to the Rev. Sylvester Morris and postmarked 1895.

Morris had been a circuit-riding Methodist preacher who built a house for himself on a farm that was, at the time, about half a mile outside the little town Tulsa.

The letters proved what some local preservationists already suspected — this was Morris’ house. And that meant it was the oldest existing house in the entire city and one of the last standing relics of the pioneer era. But it was in the path of a freeway expansion and was marked for demolition along with several other homes in the neighborhood.

The letters, fortunately, gave city officials the evidence they needed to mount a successful campaign to save the house and instead of tearing it down — or building Interstate 244 around it — Tulsa moved the entire house several blocks west to Owen Park, where it remains today.

Now, nearly five decades later, some Tulsans are wondering if another piece of local history could be safeguarded the same way.

Around the turn of the 20th century, an all-Black farming community grew up around the 40-acre allotments of Stephen and Luthis Rentie near what his now 91st Street and Harvard Avenue in south Tulsa.

Rentie Grove once had a population of several hundred people — almost all of them Muscogee Nation freedmen or their descendants — along with a school, two churches and a gas station, according to the archives of the Tulsa World. But nearly every trace of the community has long-since vanished, except for a cemetery and the old Rentie Grove Baptist Church, built in 1905.

The one-room church, with white clapboard and a quaint little steeple, sits rather conspicuously in the middle of suburban sprawl near Harvard Avenue and 83rd Street, surrounded by strip malls and housing developments. And the church property is for sale, sparking concern among Tulsa preservationists that it could soon meet the same fate as the rest of Rentie Grove.

“It’s a part of our population’s history here,” said Reuben Gant, executive director of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation. “Certainly, preserving it would be preferable to destroy it.”

Buying the church property, however, would seem cost-prohibitive, Gant said. So he’s floating a different possibility.

“I thought, perhaps, we could somehow move the building to Reconciliation Park.”

It’s just an idea, Gant emphasized. Several interested parties — most importantly any potential buyers of the property — would have to sign on to it. Funds would have to be raised. And, of course, there would be the delicate task of moving a 118-year-old building more than 12 miles from south Tulsa to downtown.

But he’s convinced it could be done.

“We could integrate the history of the building into the historical aspects and narratives of the park, which I think would be very compatible,” he said. “We could make this community and the community at large more aware of this historical building and what it means to Tulsa history and to Black history.”