Michael Overall: Can downtown Tulsa restaurants survive without office workers?

People used to joke about downtown Tulsa rolling up the sidewalks after business hours. Office workers went home. The streets became deserted. Restaurants closed.
The city took it as a sign of progress when downtown restaurants like East Village Bohemian Pizzeria stayed open late for diner.
Amy McMillin and her brother started Bohemian in late 2014 with room for just 27 people at “intimate” tables. That is to say, they were crowded. Diners sat nearly should-to-shoulder, which was part of the old-world, big-city charm.
COVID won’t allow it anymore. Social distancing reduced seating to a minimum, even with the pizzeria lucky to already have a patio while other downtown restaurants were scrambling last year to find ways to add outdoor tables. McMillin created a few more seats with a “parklet” in front of the restaurant, but capacity still doesn’t even come close to what it was before the pandemic.
“It was devastating at first,” she says. “We had to learn a whole new way of doing things.”
Take-out orders saved her business, but McMillin worries about other restaurants in the East Village, a quaint district around Third Street and Kenosha Avenue.
“Some of them are holding on by just a thread,” she says.
Before COVID, office workers would walk over to the East Village for lunch. But now, more than a year after the pandemic hit Tulsa, downtown streets are still noticeably quieter during the day. Parking, once a challenge in some parts of downtown, seems remarkably easy to find.
A lot of commuters aren’t commuting anymore. They’re working from home, and some may never come back. Bohemian, like a lot of other downtown restaurants, doesn’t even bother to open for lunch anymore during the week.
Downtown used to shut down after office hours. Now that’s when it gets going.
“It’s changing how we do things,” McMillin says.
Restaurants can’t rely on people coming downtown for other reasons — for work, maybe, or perhaps a concert — and having dinner while they’re at it.
“We have to be the destination,” McMillin says. “We have to be the reason people are coming downtown.”
Tulsa recently launched a campaign to get people back in the habit of coming downtown even if they don’t have to come for work anymore. The social media blitz is emphasizing the COVID precautions that restaurants are taking, especially the addition of outdoor seating.
More than 75 downtown businesses now have patios, sidewalk cafes or “parklets,” where open-are tables have taken the place of on-street parking spots.
Bohemian has added misting fans to keep its patio comfortable as hotter weather approaches.
“We’re seeing more people walking around downtown again, and riding their bikes,” she says. “I think it’s about making it an enjoyable experience to be downtown, to explore all these interesting restaurants we have and all the different kinds of food that downtown has. We have to work together, all the different restaurants. It's about finding creative ways to make downtown a comfortable, fun place to be.”
