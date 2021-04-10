Michael Overall: Can downtown Tulsa restaurants survive without office workers?

A lot of commuters aren’t commuting anymore. They’re working from home, and some may never come back. Bohemian, like a lot of other downtown restaurants, doesn’t even bother to open for lunch anymore during the week.

Downtown used to shut down after office hours. Now that’s when it gets going.

“It’s changing how we do things,” McMillin says.

Restaurants can’t rely on people coming downtown for other reasons — for work, maybe, or perhaps a concert — and having dinner while they’re at it.

“We have to be the destination,” McMillin says. “We have to be the reason people are coming downtown.”

Tulsa recently launched a campaign to get people back in the habit of coming downtown even if they don’t have to come for work anymore. The social media blitz is emphasizing the COVID precautions that restaurants are taking, especially the addition of outdoor seating.

More than 75 downtown businesses now have patios, sidewalk cafes or “parklets,” where open-are tables have taken the place of on-street parking spots.

Bohemian has added misting fans to keep its patio comfortable as hotter weather approaches.