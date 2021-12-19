Michael Overall: Can downtown Tulsa bring back the Christmas spirit it used to have?

On the night after Thanksgiving in 1967, long before anyone ever heard of Black Friday, the streets of downtown Tulsa would have ordinarily been deserted. But that year, thousands of cars flooded into the central business district as Street Commissioner Robert LaFortune, a future mayor, ceremoniously flipped a switch to turn on more than 25,000 Christmas lights.
Downtown retailers had been declining for more than a decade as Tulsans increasingly preferred to shop in the suburbs. But downtown business leaders raised $50,000 that year to lure shoppers back with the most extravagant holiday display the city had ever seen.
Christmas trees hung from “spiral cascades” that stretched across intersections while sidewalks were decked out with drummer boys, merry imps and 15-foot elves, according to the Tulsa World’s coverage at the time. The 19-story First National Bank building, at Fifth Street and Boston Avenue, outlined itself with gold light that could be seen for miles.
Coincidentally or not, 1967 also marked the first year Utica Square put up elaborate Christmas decorations, including thousands of lights strung through the treetops.
Was it launching a counter strike against downtown’s Christmas offensive? Maybe a little. But Utica Square was also facing new competition.
Southroads Mall had opened that year, joining Southland Shopping Center at 41st Street and Yale Avenue, which was quickly becoming the city’s most popular shopping district. Utica Square, Tulsa’s first “suburban” shopping center when it opened in 1952, had lured people away from downtown. But now the new shopping malls were luring people away from Utica Square.
In a way, Utica Square and downtown were joining forces to compete against the newcomers. And they both wanted to make Christmas shopping an “event,” not just a way to prepare for the holidays but part of the celebration itself. Going to see the lights, both downtown and at Utica Square, became an annual tradition for a generation of Tulsans.
More than half a century later, Utica Square is still all lit up for Christmas.
But downtown?
During the energy crisis of 1973, the city waited until Dec. 1 to turn on the Christmas lights, 15 days later than normal. And the lights turned off at 10 p.m. every night to conserve electricity. After that, the Tulsa World archives don’t seem to explain exactly when the elaborate downtown decorations went away.
It seems to have been a gradual but steady decline, like downtown retail itself, with a little less each year until not much was left. In more recent years, however, downtown revitalization has led to a resurgence of holiday decorations.
Trees along Main Street, for example, are decorated with strings of lights and Bartlett Square has a large ornament display while more than 200 snowflakes are hanging from light poles all over downtown.
The tallest outdoor Christmas tree in Oklahoma is standing outside the BOK Center near Third Street and Denver Avenue, where the annual Arvest Winterfest also includes an outdoor ice skating rink. And Guthrie Green is making an especially colorful spectacle of itself with thousands of lights in the Tulsa Arts District.
The Deco District offers a more subdued, but some might say more elegant, display of lights at the Chapman Green at Sixth Street and Boston Avenue. Pedestrians can interact with a “singing tree” that puts on a light show in response to nearby voices and music at the Williams Green, near Third and Boston. And the historic Boston Avenue Methodist Church has decorated 60 trees on its property on the south side of downtown.
It’s nothing compared to 1967’s extravaganza. But it’s more Christmas spirit than downtown has shown in a long time.
Featured video: