Michael Overall: Can downtown Tulsa bring back the Christmas spirit it used to have?

Southroads Mall had opened that year, joining Southland Shopping Center at 41st Street and Yale Avenue, which was quickly becoming the city’s most popular shopping district. Utica Square, Tulsa’s first “suburban” shopping center when it opened in 1952, had lured people away from downtown. But now the new shopping malls were luring people away from Utica Square.

In a way, Utica Square and downtown were joining forces to compete against the newcomers. And they both wanted to make Christmas shopping an “event,” not just a way to prepare for the holidays but part of the celebration itself. Going to see the lights, both downtown and at Utica Square, became an annual tradition for a generation of Tulsans.

More than half a century later, Utica Square is still all lit up for Christmas.

But downtown?

During the energy crisis of 1973, the city waited until Dec. 1 to turn on the Christmas lights, 15 days later than normal. And the lights turned off at 10 p.m. every night to conserve electricity. After that, the Tulsa World archives don’t seem to explain exactly when the elaborate downtown decorations went away.