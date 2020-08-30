Michael Overall: Brookside 31 wouldn't be the first mixed-use development to reshape Tulsa's 'Restless Ribbon'

A Pennington’s drive-in, with its famous fried shrimp baskets and black-bottom pie, sat just south of 41st Street and Peoria Avenue, roughly the halfway point along Tulsa’s two-mile “Restless Ribbon.” In the 1950s and ’60s, Brookside was the place to go cruising, down Peoria from 31st to 51st and back again, stopping every now and then at Pennington’s to grab a Coke and talk to friends.
Next to the drive-in stood a long, gray, concrete wall. And behind that wall the John Zink Co. manufactured gas burners, incinerators and combustion chambers for the oil industry.
Zink had built the factory there in 1929, when 41st and Peoria was still a rural intersection surrounded by farmland. But by mid-century the facility seemed oddly out of place, an ugly industrial island in a rising sea of suburban development.
The factory, however, outlived the drive-in. Pennington’s succumbed to fast-food competition in 1987 while the Zink plant remained in Brookside until 1992, when the company finally moved to a larger site near Tulsa International Airport.
Brookside residents rejoiced at getting rid of what they considered an eyesore, according to the archives of the Tulsa World. But demolishing the factory left 17 acres open for redevelopment, and the surrounding neighborhood didn’t like some of the possibilities that were discussed.
Subsidized apartments? It would lower property values. A shopping mall? It would generate too much traffic. An industrial park? The city might as well have kept the old Zink plant there.
The company spent several months meeting with Brookside business owners and residents before deciding what to do with the property. Ultimately, officials sold it to local developers Paul Coury and John Woolman, who proposed building a mixed-use development with upscale housing, commercial offices and a retail center.
The $5 million Brooktowne project broke ground in 1998, adopting what the World described as “old-world brick-style” architecture and reusing part of the Zink factory’s wall to create gated housing.
Now some people are comparing it with the recently proposed Brookside 31 development. Like Brooktowne, it would be mixed-use. And like Brooktowne, it would serve as a bookend for the Brookside District, only this time on the north side instead of the south. And of course, like Brooktowne, it would bring new residents and businesses into the area.
Unlike Brooktowne, however, Brookside 31 seems to be attracting significant opposition from residents. Or, if not opposition, at least reservations. It would replace seven acres of wooded green space, not an unsightly factory. And it would include an eight-story building in an area with no other tall structures.
The two projects, nonetheless, have at least one more thing in common. They are both part of a long process that started decades ago, transforming what used to be the rural outskirts of Tulsa into a relatively urbanized core of a growing metropolitan area.
That process will continue, whatever the city decides to do with the southeast corner of 31st and Peoria.
