Michael Overall: Before building a skyscraper instead, Tulsa had ideas for a downtown mall

Most of the old Tulsa County Courthouse had already been demolished by Nov. 6, 1960, when workers chiseled into the cornerstone itself and pried it loose from the building’s foundation.
A large crowd was watching from the intersection of Sixth Street and Boulder Avenue, curious to see what was inside a time capsule that local officials had stashed below the cornerstone nearly 50 years earlier.
The demolition crew found a small metal box and busted it open. The contents included coins, an issue of the Tulsa World from May 25, 1911, and paperwork from the purchase of the land from the famous Perryman Ranch.
The old courthouse, a majestic stone edifice with arched doorways and two-story Doric columns, had been vacant since 1955, when county offices moved to the Civic Center. And now crews were tearing it down to make room for a new skyscraper.
But that wasn’t the original idea.
In 1959, a group of downtown business owners submitted “A Plan for Central Tulsa” that included a pedestrian mall in the heart of the central business district, an idea that was actually implemented in the 1970s. The original plan, however, called for an Old Courthouse Square that would have served as a gateway to the shops and restaurants along Main Street.
The development would have stretched an entire block along the east side of Boulder Avenue, starting with a parking garage on the corner of Sixth Street, where the old courthouse had stood. Visitors would have been able to go directly from the garage into shops and restaurants facing Fifth Street, and from there to Bartlett Square and the rest of the pedestrian mall.
A rooftop garden would have featured an expanded version of Bishop’s Restaurant, one of downtown’s most popular destinations at the time.
Instead, the site became a 32-story headquarters for the Fourth National Bank of Tulsa, the tallest building in the city when it opened in 1967.
Newspaper clippings from the time celebrated the building’s cutting-edge modernist style, but the design also reveals a subtle influence from classical traditions, as Tulsa architect Roger Coffey explained in a 2019 article in Greater Tulsa Reporter.
The building has a “base,” a “shaft” and a “capital,” one stacked atop the other, much like the classical columns that once adorned the old courthouse. In this case, the “base” is a seven-story parking garage. The “shaft” is a curtain of dark glass. And the top three floors have deeply recessed windows to create a sort of “capital.”
The original tenants in 1967 included the ritzy Summit Club, which offered fine dining and entertainment along with spectacular views from the top floors.
The club considered moving a few times over the years but never found a more suitable location. And it recently finished a $6.5 million remodeling, with the 31st floor offering a relaxed dress code and casual dining while the 32nd-floor penthouse retains a more formal atmosphere.
Known today as the Bank of America Center, the 412-foot building is now the fifth tallest in Tulsa and forms an unmistakable part of the skyline.
Would the Old Courthouse Square have been equally successful? We’ll never know.