Michael Overall: As the Prairie Brewpub becomes another victim of COVID-19, can downtown Tulsa's restaurant scene survive the pandemic?

Before it opened nearly five years ago, downtown Tulsa’s Prairie Brewpub imported a giant wooden barrel from France. Known as a foeder, or “fooder,” it measured 10 feet tall and 8 feet across, and the original idea was to use it for aging beer.
When it arrived, however, the wood appeared to be in such poor condition that the beer might have leaked out. So the brewpub improvised.
Instead of holding beer, the giant barrel became a dramatic focal point for the brewpub’s interior design, where it served as the backdrop for the bar and had 20 beer taps sticking out of it.
Prairie Artisan Ales had been around since 2012, and it’s flagship Bomb! imperial stout had helped the microbrewery become a cult favorite among beer connoisseurs around the world. When the brewpub opened in May 2016, promising to serve food to match the brewery’s exquisite beverages, it became one of downtown’s most hyped new restaurants in several years.
And it seemed hugely successful, judging by how hard it was to get a table. But the restaurant business is always what it seems.
“We had a rough stretch there for a while,” one of the co-owners told the Tulsa World earlier this year. “We went through two or three chefs in nine months, then the pandemic hit.”
Prairie shut down for two weeks, initially. Then it closed for another 16 days after a manager’s roommate was exposed to COVID-19. The staff shrank from 45 employees to only half a dozen.
The brewpub reopened in September with a revamped menu. But the pandemic kept it from drawing the crowds it used to get, and Prairie closed for good last week.
Is it a sign of things to come for downtown’s restaurant scene as the pandemic extends into a new year?
As Prairie closes, other businesses are opening.
The Eerie Abbey Ales taproom opened last June at 507 S Main St., despite the pandemic. And Kai Vietnamese came about the same time in the Executive Building at 201 W. Fifth St.
Meanwhile, Cherry Street Kitchen plans to move to downtown this year. And while the project has been delayed several times by the pandemic, the Brook Restaurant & Bar is still working on a downtown location in the remodeled OTASCO building at 201 E. Second St., where it will have 7,000 square feet indoors and 3,000 square feet of patio space.
Of course, some of the newcomers might not survive in the long-term either. Sixty percent of restaurants don’t make it past the first 12 months and 80% fail within five years, according to trade journals. And that’s without a pandemic.
Hopefully, downtown can thrive with or without them.
