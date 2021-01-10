Michael Overall: As the Prairie Brewpub becomes another victim of COVID-19, can downtown Tulsa's restaurant scene survive the pandemic?

Before it opened nearly five years ago, downtown Tulsa’s Prairie Brewpub imported a giant wooden barrel from France. Known as a foeder, or “fooder,” it measured 10 feet tall and 8 feet across, and the original idea was to use it for aging beer.

When it arrived, however, the wood appeared to be in such poor condition that the beer might have leaked out. So the brewpub improvised.

Instead of holding beer, the giant barrel became a dramatic focal point for the brewpub’s interior design, where it served as the backdrop for the bar and had 20 beer taps sticking out of it.

Prairie Artisan Ales had been around since 2012, and it’s flagship Bomb! imperial stout had helped the microbrewery become a cult favorite among beer connoisseurs around the world. When the brewpub opened in May 2016, promising to serve food to match the brewery’s exquisite beverages, it became one of downtown’s most hyped new restaurants in several years.

And it seemed hugely successful, judging by how hard it was to get a table. But the restaurant business is always what it seems.

“We had a rough stretch there for a while,” one of the co-owners told the Tulsa World earlier this year. “We went through two or three chefs in nine months, then the pandemic hit.”