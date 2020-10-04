Michael Overall: As history repeats itself, downtown Tulsa wonders what will happen to an unfinished building

In late summer 1982, Cities Service Oil Company announced a $4 billion merger with Occidental, leaving Tulsa wondering what was going to happen with an unfinished skyscraper in the heart of downtown.

Cities Service, known today as CITGO, had cleared an entire city block for the project, which included tearing down the historic Halliburton-Abbot department store at Fifth Street and Boulder Avenue. And the new headquarters was supposed to become the state’s tallest building, with 52 stories sheathed top to bottom in dark red granite, interrupted by horizontal bands of dark gray windows. Rounded corners were designed to blunt tornado-strength winds.

Not long after construction began, however, falling oil prices forced the company to scale down its plan, and the building was going stop at 37 floors.

It had reached only 16 stories when the Occidental merger brought construction to a halt. And Tulsa officials were worried that the building might sit vacant and unfinished for years as the local economy struggled to bounce back from the oil bust.

History, as we all know, has a way of repeating itself.