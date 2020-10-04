Michael Overall: As history repeats itself, downtown Tulsa wonders what will happen to an unfinished building

In late summer 1982, Cities Service Oil Company announced a $4 billion merger with Occidental, leaving Tulsa wondering what was going to happen with an unfinished skyscraper in the heart of downtown.
Cities Service, known today as CITGO, had cleared an entire city block for the project, which included tearing down the historic Halliburton-Abbot department store at Fifth Street and Boulder Avenue. And the new headquarters was supposed to become the state’s tallest building, with 52 stories sheathed top to bottom in dark red granite, interrupted by horizontal bands of dark gray windows. Rounded corners were designed to blunt tornado-strength winds.
Not long after construction began, however, falling oil prices forced the company to scale down its plan, and the building was going stop at 37 floors.
It had reached only 16 stories when the Occidental merger brought construction to a halt. And Tulsa officials were worried that the building might sit vacant and unfinished for years as the local economy struggled to bounce back from the oil bust.
History, as we all know, has a way of repeating itself.
Roughly a year ago, WPX broke ground on a new $100 million corporate headquarters in the Tulsa Arts District, where the company had cleared out an entire city block. And like Cities Service, WPX tore down a historic building to make room for its new venture, in this case the old Griffin-Goodner warehouse that had played such a vital role in downtown’s revitalization after it became the Spaghetti Warehouse.
More than just an 11-story office tower, WPX’s development is supposed to include 15,000 square feet of commercial space in the heart of downtown’s trendiest neighborhood, making it a vital landmark in the Art District’s continuing growth.
Now what? Last week, Devon Energy agreed to buy Tulsa-based WPX and move the company to its own gigantic headquarters in Oklahoma City.
“There are a number of possibilities” for the unfinished building in the Arts District, “all of which would be mere speculation at this point,” the company said.
Tulsa solved a similar problem four decades ago when another locally based company agreed to take over Cites Service’s unfinished project. Construction resumed in May 1983, but only to essentially put a roof on it, topping out at just 17 stories. But ONEOK Plaza, as the site became known, still has the structural support and elevator shafts to reach the original height of 52 floors, if anybody ever wants to finish building it.
The Tulsa World described ONEOK at the time as a sort of white knight riding in to rescue the project from total disaster.
Who’s going to be WPX’s white knight?
