Michael Overall: As 'edge of town' keeps moving south, where is 'too far' for suburban Tulsa?

After renting a storefront near First and Main for several years, Palace Clothiers moved three blocks south to a new building of its own in 1913.

At the time, Fourth Street was still a dirt road and everything beyond it was considered “out in the country.” Cows roamed across what is now Bartlett Square.

Other businessmen told the store’s owner, Simon Jankowsky, that it was “a folly” to go so far south. Nobody would want to walk that far just to go shopping.

The Palace Building was, so to speak, Tulsa’s first case of suburban sprawl. And of course the doubters were wrong. Jankowsky’s business thrived so much that he added four stories to building in 1917. And of course, by then his store wasn’t on the edge of town anymore.

The doubters were wrong again in 1952 when Tulsa’s first suburban shopping center opened on 21st Street about three miles southeast of downtown. Utica Square was built on a pasture that had once been part of a hog farm.

“Fashionable ladies” wouldn’t want to drive that far, some retailers predicted, according to the archives of the Tulsa World. But by the mid-1960s, even the iconic Miss Jackson’s, the city’s most fashionable boutique at the time, had moved to Utica Square because it seemed like nobody wanted to come “all the way downtown.”

In the span of just 20 years, Utica Square went from “the edge of town” to being described as “close to downtown.” The new edge of town lay near Memorial Drive and 71st Street, where Woodland Hills Mall erased 152 acres of farmland in 1976. But suburbia still seemed to have limits.

As recently as the mid-1990s, the Tulsa World described 81st Street as “the edge of town” and quoted a retail manager saying “nothing was past 91st Street.”

Fast forward another couple of decades and Tulsa’s first Costco opened at Memorial Drive and 103rd Street. But that was nowhere near the edge of town. Some local officials actually expressed relief — and, frankly, some surprise — that the store didn’t go even farther south to be closer to recent developments in Bixby.

New suburban development in Oklahoma covered more than 1,133 square miles between 2002 and 2017, the most recent year with available data, according to a recent national study by NumbersUSA.

More than 67% of all the land that has ever been developed in the state has been developed in just the past 40 years, according to the study. Nearly one-third of all development has occurred in just the past 20 years.

In Tulsa County alone, the population has increased only 30% since 1982 while the developed area has grown nearly 60% bigger. At this pace, where will “the edge of town” be 40 years from now?

There’s an old joke about south Tulsa and suburban north Dallas eventually meeting somewhere in the middle. Maybe it’s not really so funny.

