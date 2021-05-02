Michael Overall: An old rail yard left a gaping hole in downtown Tulsa, but now it's a huge opportunity

In the spring of 1918, the Tulsa World reported that crews had torn down seven homes, two garages, a couple of shops and a lumber yard on the east side of town, wiping out everything that stood in a two-square-block area.
In their place, the Santa Fe railroad built a new depot at the corner of First Street and Elgin Avenue. The World described it as “by far the handsomest station in the state of Oklahoma.”
With blond brick and terracotta trim, the building included a loading platform that stretched more than 150 feet down First Street, where trucks could unload on one side while freight cars were loaded on the other.
The station itself consumed only one small corner of the property, but at least seven tracks ran south of the building, all coming to a dead end at Elgin Avenue. It remained one of the busiest rail yards in Tulsa for the next 50 years.
By the late 1960s, however, the interstate highway system was nearly finished and rail traffic was plummeting. Tulsa’s last passenger train left the Santa Fe station for Kansas City on May 1, 1971.
After the station closed and the tracks were removed, downtown was left with a gaping hole that covered nearly two entire city blocks, seemly ripe for redevelopment. Only First and Elgin was an infamous red-light district in the ’70s, and the intersection’s seedy reputation lingered long after the brothels disappeared.
No one dared to make much of an investment on the corner until 2004, when Elliot Nelson renovated a vacant warehouse and opened McNellie’s Pub, where the front windows looked out across First Street toward the old depot.
The restaurant became a Tulsa icon. And it wasn’t long before Nelson began making even more ambitious plans for a “new urban-style” mixed-used development. The public just didn’t hear about it until the summer of 2015, when Nelson and his business partners unveiled renderings of a massive complex that would include a 105-room hotel along with 291 apartments and 80,000 square feet of retail space.
The first phase of construction ended in late 2018, when a $20 million Hotel Indigo opened just south of the old depot. And the depot itself underwent a thorough renovation to become office space. But the rest of the project has suffered delay after delay, and most of the old rail yard has remained empty.
That could change soon.
The newly formed Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity approved $25 million in bonds for the project last month. And construction is set to begin late this summer, Nelson told the World.
It remains to be seen how much the final project will resemble Nelson’s early vision. But whatever shape it takes, Santa Fe Square promises to be one of the biggest and most transformational projects for downtown Tulsa since ONEOK Field opened more than a decade ago.
Video: Downtown McNellie’s adds a new outside bar.