Michael Overall: An old rail yard left a gaping hole in downtown Tulsa, but now it's a huge opportunity

In the spring of 1918, the Tulsa World reported that crews had torn down seven homes, two garages, a couple of shops and a lumber yard on the east side of town, wiping out everything that stood in a two-square-block area.

In their place, the Santa Fe railroad built a new depot at the corner of First Street and Elgin Avenue. The World described it as “by far the handsomest station in the state of Oklahoma.”

With blond brick and terracotta trim, the building included a loading platform that stretched more than 150 feet down First Street, where trucks could unload on one side while freight cars were loaded on the other.

The station itself consumed only one small corner of the property, but at least seven tracks ran south of the building, all coming to a dead end at Elgin Avenue. It remained one of the busiest rail yards in Tulsa for the next 50 years.

By the late 1960s, however, the interstate highway system was nearly finished and rail traffic was plummeting. Tulsa’s last passenger train left the Santa Fe station for Kansas City on May 1, 1971.