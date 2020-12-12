Michael Overall: An alternative theory to how Tulsa’s Brookside District got its name

On the last day of April 1917, a pair of real-estate developers paid $52,400 at an auction for 120 acres of a Creek Nation allotment just south of what was then the Tulsa city limits.
In reporting this bit of news, the old Tulsa Democrat mentioned that “the new owners,” Lionel Aaronson and M.M. Travis, “expect to make this a most excellent residential district” modeled after the famous Country Club District in Kansas City. In fact, they even planned to use the same landscape architect to lay out part of the area we now call south Maple Ridge.
The Country Club District had seemed revolutionary when its first subdivision opened in Kansas City in 1906, making it one of the first large-scale planned suburban communities ever built, designed from the start to accommodate widespread use of automobiles. Aaronson and Travis wanted to bring the concept to Tulsa.
By 1926, another Tulsa businessman, Guy Scroggs, had opened a drugstore near 35th Street and Peoria Avenue to offer the new “suburban” residents an alternative to driving all the way downtown to shop.
Scroggs named the store Brookside Drug, and he often gets credit for coining the name of the entire Brookside District, now one of Tulsa’s trendiest shopping and entertainment areas. Just last month the Tulsa World repeated the assumption that he got inspiration for the name from nearby Crow Creek, a version of Brookside history that has been reported over and over again since at least the 1980s.
Tulsa World reader J.D. Colbert, however, recently emailed to suggest an alternative theory.
Seven years before Scroggs opened his store, a Kansas City developer had broken ground on the Brookside Shops, meant to attract well-to-do customers from the nearby Country Club neighborhood. Kansas City’s Brookside predates the larger, more famous Country Club Plaza shopping center by four years, and like Tulsa’s Brookside, it remains a popular destination to this day.
Aaronson and Travis wanted to emulate the Country Club neighborhood. And they filed a plat for a “Brookside Addition” in April 1922, followed by a second Brookside plat in July 1925, according to county land records provided by Colbert.
“I think it most likely,” Colbert says, “that Scroggs called his drugstore Brookside Drug after those real estate developments,” which were only a few blocks north of his property.
Ironically, both Kansas City’s Brookside and Tulsa’s Brookside succeeded in the early days because they were designed with wide streets and ample parking to accommodate cars, but both remain hugely popular a century later because they were also designed with wide sidewalks and interesting storefronts to accommodate foot traffic.
Modern developers might find a lesson there.
