Michael Overall: An alternative theory to how Tulsa’s Brookside District got its name

On the last day of April 1917, a pair of real-estate developers paid $52,400 at an auction for 120 acres of a Creek Nation allotment just south of what was then the Tulsa city limits.

In reporting this bit of news, the old Tulsa Democrat mentioned that “the new owners,” Lionel Aaronson and M.M. Travis, “expect to make this a most excellent residential district” modeled after the famous Country Club District in Kansas City. In fact, they even planned to use the same landscape architect to lay out part of the area we now call south Maple Ridge.

The Country Club District had seemed revolutionary when its first subdivision opened in Kansas City in 1906, making it one of the first large-scale planned suburban communities ever built, designed from the start to accommodate widespread use of automobiles. Aaronson and Travis wanted to bring the concept to Tulsa.

By 1926, another Tulsa businessman, Guy Scroggs, had opened a drugstore near 35th Street and Peoria Avenue to offer the new “suburban” residents an alternative to driving all the way downtown to shop.